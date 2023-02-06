La Vergne Police chief fired following sexual misconduct investigation

La Vergne Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis was fired following an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint and a third-party investigation that he knew about sexual misconduct within the department.

Davis was placed on paid administrative leave Monday prior to his termination, according a release from the city of La Vergne.

Hired in 2021, Davis brought 22 years of law enforcement experience, 17 with LPD.

The release said a third-party investigator concluded Davis was aware of sexual misconduct within the department and failed to report or discipline offers involved.

“There aren’t words to describe the disappointment and frustration felt by myself and other city leaders. Officers are held to a higher standard, even more so is their chief,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “We take the health, safety, and wellbeing of every employee at La Vergne extremely seriously and a culture similar to the one uncovered in these investigations is not acceptable. We will continue to do what needs to be done in order to do what’s right for our officers, our city employees, and our community.”

Five officers were fired, three were suspended following an investigation into sexual misconduct among officers.

The conclusion also states that Davis impeded the initial investigation into sexual misconduct, “contrary to City policy and permitted — if not encouraged— conduct potentially contrary to state and federal law.

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher was named interim police chief Monday as the city conduct's a nationwide search.

