ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Family calls for change after dad is hit and killed while crossing street near Oaklawn

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ABREW_0keXhQk100

HOT SPRINGS, Ark – A central Arkansas family is calling for change after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing the street near Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs.

Oaklawn was a typical weekend getaway for the Givens family.

Babe Ruth statue unveiled in Hot Springs, one of three in nation

On December 18, Jason Givens took his daughter, Reece, and some friends to the track, celebrating their first few moments of winter break.

“Being at the track, watching the horses and being at the casino. It was a really good day, until it wasn’t,” Reece Givens said.

Like a sudden stop light, the day came to a halt.

“We knew that whoever it was, wasn’t going to survive,” Reece said.

Reece was waiting for her dad at a bar across the street when suddenly, traffic piled up and the sound of ambulances rang in.

Moments later, Reece would find out her father, Jason Givens, had been hit and killed while trying to cross the street.

“I instantly kind of fell to my knees and started screaming,” Reece Givens said.

6-year-old hit and killed by vehicle Wednesday night in Hot Springs church parking lot

Since 2015, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has recorded 17 non-motor related accidents along Highway 7 between Golf Links Rd. and Trivesta Street.

The Givens family says that’s 17 too many.

“If we could put a man on the moon then something can be done there,” Jason’s brother Mark Givens said.

The Givens family said they want to make a change, asking the state to build a skywalk or tunnel to make the path safer for pedestrians.

“It’s just been hard to find anything positive and this is the only thing,” Mark Givens said.

As the days pass, more will cross the street near Oaklawn. The Givens family is hoping with a change, a day at the races won’t end in darkness.

“I am fighting for this so that no one else has to lose their dad, family, or friend,” Reece Givens said.

Since Highway 7 is owned by the state, ARDOT would be the ones to build any sort of bridge.

ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said that they are working to find improvements to pedestrian safety at Oaklawn.

“We are aware of a possible problem at this location,” Parker said.  “We recently started studying what improvements and or countermeasures could be taken for the area in front of Oaklawn to improve pedestrian safety.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 15

Earned my Retirement
3d ago

I disagree. The state may own HWY 7, but a pedestrian sky bridge should be funded and built by Oaklawn. I think it would have been a better investment that the RV Park they’re building.

Reply
8
Tekisha Stone
3d ago

I know when the first person got hit by a dump truck they should have been put a cross walk like a bridge from one side to the other side for people to be safe, and people can drive threw without anyone else getting hurt

Reply
6
Ruth Carney
3d ago

Years ago Oaklawn promised they would build a sky walk if expanded gambling was allowed. I probably can find the article that was written in the sentinel record . They have never kept their word and they continue to expand and rake in the money but refuse to fund the crossing that would save lives. They have the money! It is not the highway departments obligation it is Oaklawn who should pay for it!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mcnews.online

Charlton Campground moves to reservation system

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy