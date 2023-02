John Alois Stoffel passed away on January 31, 2023, at the age of 72 at the V.A. Hospital in Largo, FL, after a lengthy illness. John was born November 22, 1950, to Alois and Rita (Klumpyan) Stoffel of Campbellsport. John was a graduate of St. Matthew’s Grade School, and a...

CAMPBELLSPORT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO