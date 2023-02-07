Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Jarrett Discusses TNA Not Being Able to Afford Wrestler Who Become a Top WWE Star
Jeff Jarrett recently spoke on his podcast, “My World with Jeff Jarrett.,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including working with current WWE star Drew McIntyre, who went by the ring name Drew Galloway in TNA Wrestling. This was when Jarrett returned along with his upstart promotion GCW.
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
Leaked Internal WWE List Reveals Top Female Babyfaces and Heels on SmackDown
According to a leaked internal list obtained by PWInsider, the top babyfaces and heels on WWE SmackDown are revealed. As of this writing, no information on tag teams is available, but we will keep you updated. Based on WWE’s internal list, here are the top five female SmackDown babyfaces and...
Spoilers: AEW Rampage Taping Results For 2/10/2023
After this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the February 10 edition of AEW Rampage was taped Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Full spoilers are below:. * Jon Moxley, ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli...
Dax Harwood Discusses How Important Jon Moxley Is to AEW, Wanting Match With Moxley
On the latest episode of his “FTR” podcast, Harwood discussed Moxley’s importance to AEW, saying that while they don’t have much in common, he respects the hell out of Moxley. Harwood also revealed how he pleaded with AEW President Tony Khan for a match against Moxley. Harwood made the following statement:
AEW Dynamite Results – February 8, 2023
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly two-hour television program on TBS, as AEW Dynamite emanates this evening from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. On tap for tonight’s show is another...
Eric Bischoff Explains Why The Bloodline “Is a Far Better Story Than the nWo”
During his podcast, Eric Bischoff compared WWE’s Bloodline storyline to WCW’s nWo storyline. “The truth is The Bloodline story, in terms of a storyline in and the ingredients and the elements and the discipline and the structure and the nature of it, is a far better story than the NWO. Will it have the same impact on the industry as the NWO did? Probably not. But, that has a lot to do with timing. There are so many things that made the NWO work, including Hulk Hogan turning heel, by the way. There were so many things that were just a moment in time that helped propel that storyline at that, that time that you can’t replicate that today.”
Should Sami Zayn Win The WWE Title?
The most over scenarios in pro wrestling are often those that happen spontaneously and organically, with the main reason for the success being that ultimately, the fans, the paying customers, decide who they want to pay to see in the spotlight. Too often, especially in the past two decades since the collapse of WCW, which gave WWE no major competition, the personal or corporate agendas of management determined the direction of the product. When Hulk Hogan foolishly thought his next big payday was in movies or television instead of in the ring, he left the WWF in 1993, which also allowed him to attempt to avoid the negative press of the steroid scandal of the era. For the first time since his national expansion ten years earlier, Vince McMahon didn’t have a red, white, and blue baby face to wave the American flag at his events. Lex Luger, who made the move from WCW the prior year to the WBF before he debuted in the WWF in early-1993, was suddenly pushed as the new American hero, despite the fact that he was originally introduced to the audience as a heel just a few months earlier. The fans didn’t buy it because the entire Lex Express presentation seemed so manufactured that the character didn’t connect with the audience. As we know, Lex was extremely popular a few years later as the Total Package in WCW in 1997 because it was a more authentic character.
AEW Star Rants About MJF Getting So Much TV Time on Dynamite
Eddie Kingston expressed his displeasure on Twitter about MJF getting so much time on AEW Dynamite this week. AEW world champion MJF cut a backstage promo and told a story about a girl he knew in high school that he named “Liv” for legal purposes. MJF said the following about them getting into a car accident:
Kurt Angle on Offers From UFC, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, Dana White
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims that we were close to learning whether his success in combat sports would have continued in the MMA world. Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 before entering pro wrestling and becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote his role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event on Friday, and you can find more information on the gig, as well as Angle’s comments on a possible future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA, by clicking here.
Rumor Killer on Mercedes Mone’s NJPW’s Deal
Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, bet on herself after feuding with WWE and was released from the company, where she rose to fame. She made her NJPW debut on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom after being released from her non-compete in January. She appeared after IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI successfully defended her title and attacked the former WWE star.
Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened
Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku,...
Arn Anderson Comments on Bryan Danielson vs. MJF Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution
Bryan Danielson will face Rush in tonight’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. If Danielson wins his fifth straight match tonight, he will face AEW World Champion MJF in the Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco. Arn Anderson of AEW recently discussed...
Possible Spoiler on WWE’s Plans for the Elimination Chamber US Title Match
WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will defend his title next Saturday from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, at the Bell Centre against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed inside the Elimination Chamber at the PLE. This will be the first time in history that the US...
MJF and Eddie Kingston Continue to Trade Shots Online, Kingston Reacts to Feedback
This week, AEW World Champion MJF and Eddie Kingston continued to express strong dislike for one another. Kingston and MJF have traded shots on social media and in interviews in the past, but Kingston had harsher words for MJF this week while appearing on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kingston called his coworker a “real piece of sh*t” and predicted that MJF would complain to AEW President Tony Khan about the comments, which would result in a warning from AEW Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh or Human Resources.
WWE NXT Results – February 7, 2023
Tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
Samu Addresses If He Was Supposed to Be a Part of the Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony
This week’s guest on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling was WWE legend Samu. Samu discussed his wrestling career, being a member of the Anoa’i family, Vince McMahon, Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, Roman Reigns, and other topics. When Samu returned to the WWF in 1992, he stated...
Liv Morgan Talks About Being Affected By SmackDown Women’s Title Loss To Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
The Gunns Crowned New AEW Tag Team Champions on Dynamite (Video)
This week’s AEW Dynamite from El Paso, Texas, new AEW World Tag Team Champions were crowned. In the main event, The Gunns took on The Acclaimed for the belts. Late in the match, the referee was bumped, and The Gunns attempted to use the belt as a weapon, but Billy Gunn intervened. Colten ended up hitting his father with the title.
AEW Signs Deal With ESPN to Air Dynamite and Rampage in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands
ESPN to Broadcast All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Exclusively in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. — Partnership Includes Broadcast of all Weekly AEW Matches — February 9, 2023 – ESPN announced that it has secured exclusive broadcast rights to top American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW), bringing its premium matches and entertainment to ESPN subscribers in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands starting February 16.
