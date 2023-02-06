ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation

PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Salt River police officer injured after suspected DUI crash

PHOENIX - A driver is being investigated for DUI after a Salt River police officer's truck was hit near Loop 101 and Indian School Road early Thursday morning. The officer was heading westbound down Indian School Road at 3:18 a.m. when a vehicle going the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the marked police vehicle head-on.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead, woman hurt in Phoenix multi-vehicle crash

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near 23rd Avenue and Northern on Wednesday. Investigators say a woman crashed into two cars near the intersection just after 1 p.m. The collision sent one car off the street, hitting a man standing on the sidewalk....
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Body pulled from Mesa lake identified

Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Super Bowl LVII: Fans gather for music and entertainment in Downtown Phoenix

With just days to go before the Big Game, people are gathered in Downtown Phoenix for not one, but two big concerts. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more of the concert at the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, while Stephanie Bennett reports on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ

