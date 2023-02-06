Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Rihanna 'Honored' to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Barbados on StageWilliamGlendale, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly shooting in west Phoenix under investigation
PHOENIX - A man died in a shooting near 71st Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning and another was arrested in connection, Phoenix Police said on Feb. 8. The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. after authorities say the victim and suspect were involved in a confrontation in front of a home.
fox10phoenix.com
Salt River police officer injured after suspected DUI crash
PHOENIX - A driver is being investigated for DUI after a Salt River police officer's truck was hit near Loop 101 and Indian School Road early Thursday morning. The officer was heading westbound down Indian School Road at 3:18 a.m. when a vehicle going the opposite direction crossed the center line, hitting the marked police vehicle head-on.
fox10phoenix.com
3 car crash leaves pedestrian dead in north Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say they're investigating a three-car crash that left a man dead on Wednesday. The incident happened in the area of 23rd and Northern avenue around 1 p.m. "Detectives responded to take over the investigation. Preliminary information indicates the three vehicles were involved in a collision at...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead, woman hurt in Phoenix multi-vehicle crash
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians near 23rd Avenue and Northern on Wednesday. Investigators say a woman crashed into two cars near the intersection just after 1 p.m. The collision sent one car off the street, hitting a man standing on the sidewalk....
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale racist incident: Video captures art gallery owner insulting native performers
The video shows a man, since identified as Gilbert Ortega Jr., chant in a mocking manner, as well as saying 'MAGA Country,' a reference to Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign slogan, Make America Great Again. Ortega Jr. is now accused of disorderly conduct. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Body pulled from Mesa lake identified
Police have identified a body that was found floating in a lake Tuesday in Mesa. Officers responded on Feb. 7 to the lake near Dobson and Baseline Roads. A man told officers that he was working on the golf course when he noticed clothes and a cane next to the lake. When he looked into the water, he saw a person.
fox10phoenix.com
Box of puppies left at Heidi's Village in Phoenix: 'More and more common'
A box of abandoned puppies remains a mystery as no one knows where they came from after they were dropped off at Heidi's Village. FOX 10's Anita Roman talked to them about what they need people to do if they have to give up their animals.
fox10phoenix.com
Child dead after being hit by truck in north Phoenix: PD
The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries before passing away. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene after the crash.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
fox10phoenix.com
Fans gather for Bird's Nest at the WM Phoenix Open
Feb. 8 marked the first day of the annual WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, and for music fans, they lined up early for the country concert at the Birds Nest. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans gather for music and entertainment in Downtown Phoenix
With just days to go before the Big Game, people are gathered in Downtown Phoenix for not one, but two big concerts. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more of the concert at the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, while Stephanie Bennett reports on the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Footprint Center.
Comments / 0