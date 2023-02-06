Read full article on original website
WLBT
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window. The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North. According to the...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
wcbi.com
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide.
wtva.com
Shots fired at Columbus patrolman
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Columbus Police officer is lucky to be alive after bullets struck his patrol vehicle early Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after midnight on 14th Avenue North near the intersection of Railroad Street and Bluecutt Road. The situation began with two speeding vehicles, one chasing...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wcbi.com
Itawamba County deputies ask for public’s help to search for stolen vehicle
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a stolen car. This white, 2013 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from a home in Tremont on Tuesday. The car has an Itawamba license plate I-T-C 3-9-6-6, and the passenger...
wcbi.com
Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wcbi.com
Two Caledonia men arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Lowndes County were arrested for drugs and weapons following a STING operation Tuesday. After probable cause led to a search warrant, agents raided the home of 67-year-old Robert Wilson on Highway 12 east in Caledonia. Jeremy Cranford was also in the...
wtva.com
Information sought following child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County.
wcbi.com
Two people arrested in connection with a fugitive on the run
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests Saturday night in connection with a fugitive on the run. Deputies received a tip saying that a fugitive was hiding at a residence on 5532 Highway 50 east in Lowndes County. At 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, MacBrandon...
wcbi.com
Macon police release surveillance video of City Drug burglary
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning new information about a pharmacy burglary in Macon. Police released surveillance video of the break-in. Police Chief Davine Beck said two black males threw a cinder block through the window of City Drug last month. The thieves wore masks and gloves. A...
wcbi.com
A family searches for justice for their loved one who was shot and killed
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Macon man was shot and killed Friday night and police say it was a targeted attack. Now, the family of London Rupert is seeking answers and justice. A son, brother, and father. That is what the family of London Rupert has lost following the tragic shooting and Macon Police are looking to arrest everyone who is responsible.
wcbi.com
Macon man dies after someone shot into victim’s moving vehicle
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid-30s dead. Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wcbi.com
A Macon man in dead after a shooting in the small town
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid 30's dead. Chief Davine Beck tells WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.
