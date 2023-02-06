Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston
If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, Location Lovingston might provide the education and guidance for you to launch a new business in the village of Lovingston. The new program, presented by Nelson County and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center, is a competition program designed to encourage and develop business ideas through education, mentorships and participant guidance.
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton prepares for 2024 budget season, public invited to participate in process
A joint work session of Staunton City Council and School Board on January 26 included discussion of the fiscal year 2024 school budget. Renovations and new construction proposed at Shelburne Middle School and a new maintenance facility are included in the new budget. “We plan to come with a balanced...
WHSV
Augusta County BOS votes on domestic chicken ordinances
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - New ordinances are coming in Augusta County regarding domestic chickens. The Board of Supervisors discussed and voted on changes in the county at Wednesday’s meeting. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted 5-2 on accepting the updates to the domestic chicken ordinances. Some of...
Augusta Free Press
‘Magnitude of increase is unprecedented’: Waynesboro property value up 29.5 percent
Notices of the 2023 general reassessment of real property in Waynesboro were mailed Tuesday. Along with the rest of the Commonwealth, property values increased significantly in the River City, seeing an average increase of 29.5 percent. “The magnitude of increase is unprecedented,” Waynesboro City Manager Mike Hamp said in a...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT public hearing will gather input on Route 11 pedestrian project in Lexington
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, March 15 regarding pedestrian access improvements to North Main (Route 11) in Lexington. The meeting will be held at the Virginia Horse Center, 487 Maury River Road, Lexington, from 4 to 6 p.m. Residents are welcome to come...
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
WHSV
New juror management and payment services offered through Rockingham County Circuit Court
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s Circuit Court has partnered with with ezJury™ and CourtFunds to provide seamless jury management and payment disbursement services. Clerk of the Circuit Court, Chaz Haywood said this partnership allows the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office to focus on higher-priority tasks, as...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
Augusta Free Press
MBU to upgrade auditorium, music and film equipment with $150,000 grant
Thanks to an unexpected phone call in 2016, Mary Baldwin University’s main public events forum, James D. Francis Auditorium, is getting an upgrade. A trust executor “called out-of-the-blue saying they had some extra funds to disperse and encouraged us to apply [for a grant],” MBU’s Music Department Chair and Professor Lise Keiter said of the Rea Trust.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
Augusta Free Press
Ending homelessness: What can Waynesboro do to prevent the next Tent City?
The area on Essex Avenue in Waynesboro, known as Tent City or Tentpocalypse according to residents, is no more. The homeless men and women living there packed up their belongings on Tuesday. Residents were asked to vacate the premises by 9:30 a.m. today or face possible criminal trespassing charges. Waynesboro...
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
cbs19news
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
Augusta Free Press
$100K Powerball ticket sold in Charlottesville; five $50K winners in Virginia
The $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway at 2235 Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Five other tickets in Virginia won $50,000 each. More than 46,000 tickets bought in Virginia won prizes in Monday’s drawing. One ticket, bought in Washington State, matched all six numbers to win the Powerball...
Augusta Free Press
Homeless population packing up, moving out of Tent City in Waynesboro
The unsheltered people living in Tent City in Waynesboro are busy packing up their belongings as they prepare for their eviction from the property they have called home for months or for some, years. The men and women have been told by the Waynesboro Police Department last week that they...
Augusta Free Press
Laurie’s Chocolates comes full circle in Staunton with popularity of ‘Harry Potter’
Local chocolatier Laurie Douglass has turned a hobby into a full-time business with Laurie’s Chocolates. When AFP chatted with Douglass by Zoom on Thursday morning, Douglass was taking a break from prepping 80 bags of sea salt toffee for delivery to Afton Mountain Vineyards. In her home chocolate workshop...
Augusta Free Press
Equine Herpes virus contained after Augusta County horse tests positive
A horse in Augusta County tested positive on February 1 for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1), the virus that causes Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy. The State Veterinarian’s Office of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) received the test results. The horse, at a small boarding stable, showed a fever...
