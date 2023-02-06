Former Grand Rapids police officer asks judge to dismiss $100M lawsuit in Patrick Lyoya’s fatal shooting

Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged in Patrick Lyoya killing trial delayed
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The trial of former Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr charged in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya was delayed for at least eight months, a judge ordered Friday, Feb. 10. Kent County Circuit Judge Mark A. Trusock adjourned the March 13 trial for Schurr,...
Former Cop Charged for Patrick Lyoya’s Execution-Style Shooting Claims Qualified Immunity In Civil Case; City Says Shooting ‘Objectively Reasonable’
Lawyers representing the former Grand Rapids, Michigan, police officer who fatally shot a Black motorist in the back of the head in 2022 are asking for a federal wrongful death lawsuit to be dismissed. The attorneys seeking to have the complaint dismissed claim the family cannot sufficiently prove that the...
Man who allegedly killed woman in Michigan could face death penalty
BAY CITY, MI — Charged with killing an Isabella County woman and wounding her baby in a shooting, a Saginaw man could potentially face a penalty nearly unheard of in Michigan — death. While Michigan does not have the death penalty, the accused killer is facing charges in federal court, which does allow for execution.
Driver of suspected stolen vehicle leads police on 2-county chase before crashing
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police are seeking one of two suspects who crashed during a police chase and fled on foot. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at West Spring Lake Road and Van Wagoner Road in Spring Lake Township, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies: Man arrested in Kent City shooting; no injuries
A suspect in a shooting in Kent City was arrested after an hourslong search in northern Kent County Friday morning.
Two 16-year-olds charged as adults in Grand Rapids armed carjacking
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two 16-year-old boys are facing adult charges for a high-profile carjacking that involved a crash with a Grand Rapids police cruiser. Decorion Dewayne Whitehead and Micah Atkins both were waived into the adult system after being arrested following the Jan. 12 carjacking on the city’s west side.
Grand Rapids Police need your help solving murder case from October 2022
Santino Ysasi was found dead next to an abandoned building behind a church on Bridge Street. Detectives hope newly released surveillance video will spark leads.
Saint Mary’s emergency department evacuated after man says lunch bag held bomb
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The emergency department at Trinity Health Saint Mary’s was closed nearly 90 minutes Thursday, Feb. 9, after a man allegedly threatened to have a bomb, Grand Rapids police said. He had put a small paper bag on a table. When hospital security asked what...
Shots fired at house in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating shots fired at a house Wednesday, Feb. 8, in Georgetown Township. No one was injured, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded around 9:05 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired on City View Drive near Creek Ridge Drive....
Former Trinity Health worker accused of embezzling over $2M from hospital
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A former Trinity Health employee is facing theft-related charges for allegedly embezzling over $2 million from her employer. Cindy Sue Norgren, 60, was arrested and arraigned in Ottawa County District Court on Thursday, Feb. 9. Norgren, of Spring Lake, was charged with embezzlement $100,000 or more, and using a computer to commit a crime.
$3,200 reward offered for tips leading to arrest of homicide suspect
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A search is underway for a person of interest connected to a Grand Rapids homicide case. The investigation began Oct. 19, 2022, after detectives discovered the body of 46-year-old Santino Ysasi near Bridge Street NW, police said. Investigation begins: Bridge Street death ruled homicide, investigation...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
GRPD seeks help finding person of interest in October killing
Grand Rapids police have released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city's West Side.
UPDATE: Police looking for driver who left deadly East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The driver of a dark-colored Ford F-150 is the subject of a search after a fatal crash Tuesday night. Just before 8:40 p.m. a 32 year-old Wyoming man was crossing the East Beltline at Lake Eastbrook Blvd. Witnesses told Kentwood Police he was heading west in the area between the Woodland Mall and the Shops at CenterPoint.
Parents want metal detectors at Grand Rapids school where student was found with loaded gun
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Parents are asking Grand Rapids school leaders to install metal detectors and require clear backpacks at Burton Middle School after a loaded handgun was found in a student’s possession in January. The district held a community public safety meeting on Feb. 2 to discuss...
Former APS employee charged on five counts of CSC
James Baird, a former vision specialist in Wayne County schools and ex-employee of Allegan County schools, was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. The action was taken after suits were filed against Baird, Livonia Public Schools and Garden City Schools in 2021. Attorney...
Man charged in shooting death of Grand Rapids mother of two
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man has been charged in the December shooting death of a 23-year-old mother of two in Grand Rapids. The 29-year-old will face charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon, police said. MLive is...
Pedestrian killed in crash, police search for driver who fled scene
KENT COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian was killed Tuesday, Feb. 7, when he was struck by two vehicles, including one that fled the scene, on East Beltline Avenue SE, Kentwood police said. The victim is a 32-year-old Wyoming man whose name has not been released. The crash was reported...
Suspect charged with murdering 23-year-old Grand Rapids woman
Grand Rapids police say Mya Kelly was shot and killed just before 10 p.m. on December 26 inside a home on Canton Street SW near Division Avenue.
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
