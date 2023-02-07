ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

EC County likely to set new sales tax record

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — Though December's numbers aren't in yet, Eau Claire County is well on track to set a new sales tax record for 2022.

The county has received $12.3 million in sales taxes representing commercial activity here through November of last year, according to a report from the county's Finance Department. For all of 2021, the county collected just over $12.9 million in sales taxes.

And based on the average over the past five years, the county brings in about $1 million sales taxes during the month of December, making it likely that 2022 will set a new record.

Collections through November were already enough to surpass the $11.7 million in sales taxes the county counted on in its 2022 budget.

Based on collections through November, there was $2.46 billion of taxable sales made in Eau Claire County during the first 11 months of last year.

There is about a two-month lag the county has in receiving its sales tax payments. That means the figures for December will be presented next month to the county Finance and Budget Committee.

The state government charges a 5% sales tax on applicable items and services while the county taxes an additional 0.5%.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

