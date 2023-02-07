EC County likely to set new sales tax record

EAU CLAIRE — Though December's numbers aren't in yet, Eau Claire County is well on track to set a new sales tax record for 2022.

The county has received $12.3 million in sales taxes representing commercial activity here through November of last year, according to a report from the county's Finance Department. For all of 2021, the county collected just over $12.9 million in sales taxes.

And based on the average over the past five years, the county brings in about $1 million sales taxes during the month of December, making it likely that 2022 will set a new record.

Collections through November were already enough to surpass the $11.7 million in sales taxes the county counted on in its 2022 budget.

Based on collections through November, there was $2.46 billion of taxable sales made in Eau Claire County during the first 11 months of last year.

There is about a two-month lag the county has in receiving its sales tax payments. That means the figures for December will be presented next month to the county Finance and Budget Committee.

The state government charges a 5% sales tax on applicable items and services while the county taxes an additional 0.5%.