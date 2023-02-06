Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of murder on Chili Avenue in April
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Javon Sampson, who was shot in the head on Chili Avenue in Rochester last April. Rakeem Lane, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on March 15.
Rochester mother accused of killing 1-year-old son pleads not guilty
26-year-old Bryasia Love will be arraigned in court after she was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, and assault.
Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
Amherst man indicted after allegedly killing his mother
Om Samant, 35, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Thursday.
Amherst man accused of killing his mother in their home
AMHERST, N.Y. — An Amherst man, accused of killing his mother, was arraigned in court Thursday. Om D. Samant, 35, was arraigned in State Supreme Court on one count of murder in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney says Samant is accused of killing his mother inside...
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
Two men indicted for assaulting victim during Amherst home invasion
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that two men were indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
14 pounds of cannabis, $156,000 cash seized in Orleans County drug bust
RIDGEWAY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old Medina man is facing multiple drug and weapon charges following a drug investigation, according to the Orleans County Major Felony Crime Task Force. The task force, with assistance from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, Medina Police Department, and the Medina Police K9, say they arrested Xavier Hand following the […]
20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
Florida man sentenced for scamming people out of $680K in scheme involving Rochester man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A western New York judge sentenced a Florida man to five years in prison over his involvement in a Ponzi scheme involving a Rochester man, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. Paul LaRocco, 60 of Ocala, Florida, was convicted of mail fraud for convincing people...
Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby
A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault
U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries
There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Weedsport man charged with Attempted Murder after stabbing victim
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was arrested on charges of Attempted Murder in the second degree, according to New York State Police. On February 6, 2023, Troopers responded to an address on Pople Road in the Town of Victory for a report of an assault. After further investigation, 39-year-old Christopher Laframboise of Weedsport had […]
Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
