ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
WHEC TV-10

Man found guilty of murder on Chili Avenue in April

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A jury found a man guilty in the murder of Javon Sampson, who was shot in the head on Chili Avenue in Rochester last April. Rakeem Lane, 33, was convicted of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be sentenced on March 15.
ROCHESTER, NY
YAHOO!

Man convicted in deadly Chili Ave. shooting

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 2023): A state Supreme Court jury on Thursday convicted Rakeem Lane for the shooting death of Javon Sampson in April 2022, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Lane, now 33, was found guilty of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for plotting judge's murder

Rochester, N.Y. — A man accused of plotting to kill a Monroe County Family Court judge was sentenced Thursday. Dimitri Cash, who's already serving time for arranging the kidnapping of his children from their foster home, was sentenced to 8-25 years in prison. Cash was convicted in December of...
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Guilty in Chili Ave. Homicide

A Rochester man has been found guilty of killing a man on the city's southwest side. 33-year-old Rakeem Lane was convicted today of 2nd-degree murder and 2 weapons charges. Prosecutors say he gunned down Javon Sampson across the street from Lane's clothing store on Chili Avenue last April. Sampson was...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

2 men indicted for allegedly beating victim during home invasion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County District Attorney's Office said two men have been charged after a home invasion in Amherst. Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and 33-year-old Mark S. Shadle of Kenmore were in court Wednesday and the DA's office said both have been indicted on one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree (Class “B” violent felonies).
AMHERST, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

20-year-old man indicted in connection to fatal crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of two people back in March of 2022. Ryan Stencel is charged with criminally negligent homicide after two passengers in his vehicle died after he allegedly crashed into a pole in Lancaster. The two counts are felonies.
LANCASTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Woman Indicted in Death of 1-Year-Old Baby

A Rochester woman has been indicted in the beating death of her 1-year-old son. Twenty-six-year-old Bryasia Love is now charged with 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree manslaughter, and 1st-degree assault. Prosecutors say she assaulted A'Mias Love and his sister at her home on Joseph Avenue last month. A'Mias died at the hospital...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Arrested in Domestic Assault

U.S. Marshals in Rochester have arrested an 18-year-old suspected in a domestic assault last week. Police say Ziamyre Crosby was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Holland Street, with an untraceable handgun sticking out of his sweatshirt pocket. The assault happened Thursday. The victim reported being punched in the...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rpchester Police Probe 3 More Smash-and-Grab Burglaries

There have been even more smash-and-grab burglaries at Rochester businesses. Thieves targeted three businesses overnight at the Mount Hope Plaza. The doors were smashed at two restaurants and a nail salon. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Unlicensed parolee sentenced for 2021 fatal crash in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for a crash that killed a Brighton woman nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Agape Towns, 32, was driving eastbound on Clifford Avenue at Barons Street in Rochester on Feb. 28, 2021, when he crossed a double-solid line to pass another vehicle, returned to the eastbound lane, lost control and swerved into a westbound vehicle head-on.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy