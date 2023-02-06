Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son Thursday morning. At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby. The domestic incident was investigated by the...
wfxg.com
RCSO jailer arrested; on administrative leave
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy jailer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into her arrest on February 9th. According to RCSO, deputies responded to the home of Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Maultsby has been charged with reckless conduct.
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a child molestation case. Hubert Williams is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery against a child under 16.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and Stanley Smith’s Drug Trafficking Organization. According to officials, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office concluded this one-year undercover drug operation.
wfxg.com
Mother of Columbia County boy injured in dog attack files report for theft
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The mother of Justin Gilstrap, who was severely hurt in a dog attack, claims she's been a victim of theft and is alerting others so they don't get scammed. Ericka Gilstrap told the Columbia County Sheriff's Office that she's seen fake Facebook and Cash App...
wfxg.com
Aiken man arrested for bank robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Aiken man in connection to a bank robbery: twenty-seven-year-old James Frazier. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union on Old Jackson Rd. in Beech Island at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. They were told a man entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from employees. He then fled the area in a car with an undetermined amount of money.
Evans Middle School apologizes for release of ‘improper assignment’ on LGBTQ discrimination
Evans Middle School has issued a letter of apology to parents after erroneously releasing what they say was an 'improper assignment' to students, related to LGBTQ issues and discrimination.
State-of-the-art school coming to Aiken County causing concerns for parents
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new state-of-the-art school will soon be built in Aiken county. The school district hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night for parents to give their input on rezoning. Highland Springs Middle School will soon get a new campus, this rezoning means students will have to switch schools until it is […]
‘We hear the gunshots every other night’: Residents concerned about safety following Burger King shooting
People who live nearby are concerned about the amount of crime they say happens in the area.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies searching for missing 62-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Jerry Gunter, 62, was last seen on Feb. 6 around 11 a.m. on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and...
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
WRDW-TV
What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
‘We hear the gunshots every other night;’ 2 shot, 1 killed at Aiken Burger King
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken Public Safety investigators are working to find a murder suspect. Two people were shot one of them killed at the Burger King on York Street. “We hear the gunshots every other night,” a concerned resident told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “We hear police all the time. We […]
Search underway for suspects who hit woman riding horse with a truck in Aiken County
Investigators are searching for at least two men who reportedly hit a woman riding a horse intentionally while driving recklessly down a dirt road in Aiken County.
WRDW-TV
Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle. According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.
Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
WRDW-TV
Man accused of murder in 2018, sentenced 5 years later
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been sentenced after 5 years in connection with a murder that happened in 2018. According to authorities, Gerald Bryant, 31, was served arrest warrants in 2018 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Public...
