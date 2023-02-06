ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

Related
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies respond to shooting downtown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident has been confirmed in downtown Augusta on Friday afternoon. According to authorities, deputies responded to a call at 1:41 p.m. about a shooting near Martin Luther King and 12th Street. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and there is no...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County man arrested in death of teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident on Sunday claimed the life of a Graniteville woman, the third person in three days killed in a Richmond County crash. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday afternoon that Sabrina Molina, 43, died after being involved in a vehicle accident at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Man arrested after argument turns violent at Augusta apartment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident at an apartment complex. According to authorities, on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call around 5:33 p.m. in reference to a fight on the block of 2200 Bread Street and Hal Powell Apartment Complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputy jailer arrested in reckless conduct

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of a deputy jailer in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son Thursday morning. At 3:15 a.m., deputies responded to the home of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby. The domestic incident was investigated by the...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

RCSO jailer arrested; on administrative leave

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputy jailer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into her arrest on February 9th. According to RCSO, deputies responded to the home of Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son. Maultsby has been charged with reckless conduct.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Have you seen this suspect wanted for child molestation in Waynesboro?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a suspect connected to a child molestation case. Hubert Williams is wanted for two counts of child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, and sexual battery against a child under 16.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrests 8 accused of drug-trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff Office announces several arrests in connection with the Samuel Sapp and Stanley Smith’s Drug Trafficking Organization. According to officials, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigations Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office concluded this one-year undercover drug operation.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken man arrested for bank robbery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Aiken man in connection to a bank robbery: twenty-seven-year-old James Frazier. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union on Old Jackson Rd. in Beech Island at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. They were told a man entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from employees. He then fled the area in a car with an undetermined amount of money.
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified

AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

What’s next for the new middle school coming to Aiken County?

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents had one last chance to weigh in on Highland Springs Middle School’s rezoning on Thursday night. We spoke with parents, and some of them are not thrilled with the rezoning options. A top priority for several was proximity from home to school, and...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken man arrested in hitting a rider, horse with a vehicle

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault using a vehicle. According to authorities, deputies arrived on the scene in reference to a collision, where the victim and witness were riding horses near the edge of the roadway of Gyles Storey Road toward New Holland Road on Dec. 3, 2022, around 3:42 p.m.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Two shot at Aiken Burger King in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting in Aiken. Authorities say on Wednesday, February 8 at approximately 8:40 pm., officers responded to a call of a shooting at Burger King at 1110 York Street NE. Two victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to a […]
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Man accused of murder in 2018, sentenced 5 years later

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been sentenced after 5 years in connection with a murder that happened in 2018. According to authorities, Gerald Bryant, 31, was served arrest warrants in 2018 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Public...
AIKEN, SC

