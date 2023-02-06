AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has arrested an Aiken man in connection to a bank robbery: twenty-seven-year-old James Frazier. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to Peach State Federal Credit Union on Old Jackson Rd. in Beech Island at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. They were told a man entered the bank, brandished a handgun, and demanded money from employees. He then fled the area in a car with an undetermined amount of money.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO