Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

Shocker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wasn’t a fan of Sam Smith and Kim Petras ’ devilishly extra, red leather-heavy Grammys performance .

The fiery, hell-themed rendition of their smash hit “Unholy” was bound to ruffle some feathers. Enter Greene, who offered her analysis in a nonsensical, conspiracy-laden tweet Monday.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vaccine extremist and Christian nationalist wrote.

“And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Smith and Petras made history Sunday night after they won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.” Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, became the first nonbinary artist to take home the title, while Petras, a first-time nominee, became the first openly transgender woman to do so.

Smith, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, has been the target of body-shaming and anti-LGBTQ hate from conservatives and trolls since the release of their new album, “Gloria.” The music video for one track in particular, the appropriately named “I’m Not Here to Make Friends,” set off a prudish outrage cycle following its January release.

While Greene and her followers clutched their pearls over Sunday night’s performance, many Twitter users could only laugh: