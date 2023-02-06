ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Roasted For 'Unholy' Gripe About Sam Smith And Kim Petras

By Josephine Harvey
 4 days ago

Shocker: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wasn’t a fan of Sam Smith and Kim Petras ’ devilishly extra, red leather-heavy Grammys performance .

The fiery, hell-themed rendition of their smash hit “Unholy” was bound to ruffle some feathers. Enter Greene, who offered her analysis in a nonsensical, conspiracy-laden tweet Monday.

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer,” the anti-vaccine extremist and Christian nationalist wrote.

“And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Smith and Petras made history Sunday night after they won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy.” Smith, a four-time Grammy winner, became the first nonbinary artist to take home the title, while Petras, a first-time nominee, became the first openly transgender woman to do so.

Smith, who came out as nonbinary in 2019, has been the target of body-shaming and anti-LGBTQ hate from conservatives and trolls since the release of their new album, “Gloria.” The music video for one track in particular, the appropriately named “I’m Not Here to Make Friends,” set off a prudish outrage cycle following its January release.

While Greene and her followers clutched their pearls over Sunday night’s performance, many Twitter users could only laugh:

Comments / 148

Really?
4d ago

You don't even have to get off the couch to change the channel if you don't like the program. There were plenty of Gunsmoke reruns on.

Reply(5)
39
Dawn Bailey
3d ago

if you don't like the music change the channel whether it's on the TV or on your radio she ain't happy unless she's sniveling about something is that the best Georgia has to send to Washington evidently

Reply(1)
18
ReaDawn Camren
3d ago

do they always have to criticize someone, that shows us what kind of person she is, you noticed I didn't say what kind of person

Reply(7)
19
