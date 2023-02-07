ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
