A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Women sunbathing in a tidepool at low tide are stunned when they learn they're sharing the water with a host of crabs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend and I went to the beach on a hot day and decided to sit in a tidepool, with our coolers and refreshments at hand. We didn't want to sit on the sand because it was too hot, and we didn't want to splash in the ocean because it was too cold. We thought sitting in a tidepool would be just right, but we were both wrong.
How a researcher's work on biopesticides is changing farming on the Ivory Coast
Organic pesticides are both economically and environmentally important in protecting crops in ways that minimally impact the ecosystem within which they are being grown. In Ivory Coast, aa prize-winning scientist has been developing a biopesticide that can preserve yam crops for months rather than weeks.
Mexico: worry that Maya Train will destroy jungle
A major rail project in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is intended to drive economic development to some of the country’s poorest areas but scientists and environmentalists worry that the project will hurt unique ecosystems nearby.
‘No hope anymore’: Miracles and desperation in Turkey’s Antakya
As rescue operations continue in Turkey following the deadly earthquakes that struck the region, for many hopes of finding loved ones alive are fading.
Mexico's avocado haulers face danger
It is a long and sometimes dangerous journey for truckers transporting the avocados destined for guacamole on tables and tailgates in the United States.
Scientists create AI-powered stick that could help visually impaired people shop
Engineers at the University of Colorado at Boulder have developed a helpful new stick for people who are blind or visually impaired - one that uses artificial intelligence (AI).
Silence as quake rescuers listen for signs of life in collapsed buildings in Turkey
Rescuers ask cars on the road to turn off their engines and for people to stay quiet while they listen for signs of life under the rubble of a collapsed building in Nurdagi, Turkey.
Hold me closer tiny dancer! First baby 'dancing lemur' born at Chester Zoo in U.K.
Conservationists at Chester Zoo have become the first in Europe to welcome their very own tiny dancer - as they have successfully bred a rare Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.
Beanbag body suit lets you nap anywhere, and more today's top videos
This new wearable beanbag recently went viral in Japan, residents in Turkey and Syria are witnessing the earthquake's devastation through social media, and more of today's top videos.
