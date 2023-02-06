ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, MS

Holly Springs residents living without power after ice storm

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RWG4_0keXe0Vv00

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says utility crews are making progress in Marshall and Benton counties. But there are still outlying areas within the Holly Springs Utility District experiencing outages.

Stella Ingram is closely watching every utility truck that rolls through her Holly Springs neighborhood.

“It’s still bad but hopefully I’ll get lights today. I pray. I do. I pray I get lights today,” she said. “I just pray that my lights are going to come on soon, ya know?”

Tuesday marks a week since an ice storm crippled Holly Springs and Marshall County and left thousands of customers of the Holly Springs Utility District in the cold and dark for days on end.

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

For some folks, Monday brought sunshine and renewed hope when their power was finally restored.

“Got a hotel in Oxford and I been down there ever since. I came in Saturday to check, still no power. So, I came home this morning and it was on,” said Floyice Dilworth of Holly Springs.

The inability of HSUD to get power restored in a timely manner for Marshall and Benton Counties raised the anger level of many customers like Tommy Skelton.

“I think it’s just ridiculous ain’t nothin’ getting done no quicker than it has,” Skelton said.

Mississippi’s Emergency Management Agency took over restoration efforts Friday and brought in utility crews from other counties to assist HSUD.

And power started slowly returning.

“We made some major progress yesterday in getting ht feeder lines done and that is significant because that’s where you get your individual power in your homes and in your businesses,” said MEMA Executive Director Stephen McCraney.

While Holly Springs’ Mayor Sharon Gipson took the heat Sunday, admitting things could have been handled differently.

“Can things be done better? Always. Every situation is an opportunity to learn, but we definitely did everything that we could at this moment,” Gipson said.

The Marshall County School District told WREG all its schools except for H.W, Byers Attendance Center on Highway 72 were opened today.

Some areas of Marshall and Benton Counties are still having sporadic outages and customers are urged to call the MEMA Call Center at 1-833-591-6362

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Chester County Independent

Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson

A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
HENDERSON, TN
WREG

Holly Springs outages continue days after ice storm

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — People in parts of northern Mississippi are still dealing with the fallout following last week’s ice storm. For many living in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the last six days have tested their patience after the ice storm knocked out their power. “We be without power all the time, maybe two hours or […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Bald eagle blinded, wing broken after being shot in Desoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Desoto County and federal authorities are looking for the person who shot a bald eagle off 269 at the Desoto County/Marshall County line. The Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation, Inc. said the eagle was shot in the eye and had surgery to repair a broken wing. Debbie Crum, executive director of Mississippi Wildlife […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Memphis park canopy to be dedicated to Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols’ name will forever be etched in Tom Lee Park, in downtown Memphis. With the stroke of a pen, Tyre Nichols’ name is now synonymous with Tom Lee Park “This is what Memphis is all about. Pulling together in times of crisis,” Tyree Daniels, from the Memphis River Partnership said. A […]
MEMPHIS, TN
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Feral cat colony causes controversy in Southeast Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feral cat colony in Southeast Memphis is causing quite the controversy after a new resident says the cats are a nuisance, but other residents say the cats have become a part of the neighborhood. Herbert Grose said he moved into a Southeast Memphis neighborhood in the summer and found a sign […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian hit by car in the University area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian is injured after being hit by a car in the University area Thursday. Memphis Police say officers are on the scene at Central Avenue and Deloach Street. The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed at I-240 near Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed at I-240 near Walnut Grove Tuesday evening. Police say preliminary information indicates the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle after walking onto the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5

NESBIT, Miss. (WMC) - The famous DeSoto County home of rock ‘n’ roll legend, Jerry Lee Lewis, went up for sale in the beginning of January. Since the announcement, the youngest son of “The Killer,” Jerry Lee Lewis III, has been fighting to keep the Lewis Ranch in the family.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Pontotoc man faces child molestation charges in Oxford. The arrest occurred after Oxford Police officers responded on Jan. 29 to a child abuse report on Burns Avenue. The investigation led to the arrest of Jamar Brown, 26. Investigators charged him with sexual battery, three counts...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

USPS temporarily suspends retail window services at White Station facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Effective immediately, the United States Postal Service retail window services at the following facility are temporarily suspended:. P.O. Box services will remain at White Station. P.O. Box Lobby Hours of Operation:. Mon-Fri: 24 Hours. Sat: 24 Hours. Sun: 24 Hours. Retail window services will be available...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy