Will The Usos’ historic Tag Team Championship reign end on Smackdown?
This Friday on Smackdown could be the beginning of the downfall of the Bloodline. The Usos are set to defend their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the unlikely team of Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The only issue is, will Jey Uso be on Smackdown to help his brothers defend their titles?
UFC 284 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023
The UFC 284 Prelims open up with a bout in the Lightweight (155lb) Division. Hometown Aussie and contender Jamie Mullarkey will face off against the debuting Argentinian Francisco Prado. This fight is sure to be a great start to the night’s prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Mullarkey-Prado prediction and pick. Jamie Mullarkey […] The post UFC 284 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC 284 Odds: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023
The UFC 284 Early Prelims continue with the only female fight featured on the card from Australia. Loma Lookboonmee of Thailand will take on USA’s Elise Reed in the Women’s Strawweight Division. Both of these women will be looking to strike in an intriguing matchup. Check out our UFC odds series for our Lookboonmee-Reed prediction and pick.
Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love
Tiger Woods already returned to golf following his frightening car crash. However, he dealt with pain upon his initial return and hasn’t played in a competitive PGA Tour event since summer. Woods has participated in various events over the past couple of months. However, the golfing legend announced Friday that he wants to play in […] The post Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
