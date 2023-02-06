ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC 284 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023

The UFC 284 Prelims open up with a bout in the Lightweight (155lb) Division. Hometown Aussie and contender Jamie Mullarkey will face off against the debuting Argentinian Francisco Prado. This fight is sure to be a great start to the night’s prelims! Check out our UFC odds series for our Mullarkey-Prado prediction and pick. Jamie Mullarkey […] The post UFC 284 Odds: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Francisco Prado prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love

Tiger Woods already returned to golf following his frightening car crash. However, he dealt with pain upon his initial return and hasn’t played in a competitive PGA Tour event since summer. Woods has participated in various events over the past couple of months. However, the golfing legend announced Friday that he wants to play in […] The post Tiger Woods drops major PGA Tour announcement fans will absolutely love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
