Ocean City, NJ

Featured Vacation Rental: February 10, 2023

RENT DIRECT and SAVE up to 25% over Vrbo and AirBnB!. Amazing Gold Coast 5 bedroom condo with ocean views located across the street from the beach and boardwalk. Newer custom built this 2nd floor masterpiece should not be missed. Elegantly finished with high end fixtures and selections make this a truly special property. Located at the end of the boardwalk, this location can not be beat as you are just steps to fabulous beaches and can easily enjoy the sights and sounds of Ocean City’s Gold Coast. Features include an elevator, 5 spacious bedrooms, gorgeous master en-suite, open entertaining area with a custom chef’s kitchen, large front porch that is half covered and provides great views of the ocean, and a great enclosed tiled outside shower for those long days on the beach. All TV’s are fire TV’s and capable of streaming Netflix, Hulu, etc.
New Crosswalk Signs to Make Seven Intersections Safer for Pedestrians

During the busy summer tourism season, cars, trucks, bicycles and pedestrians all share space on Ocean City’s congested roadways. The results can be tragic. A 21-year-old woman from New Hope, Pa., was struck by a car on Aug. 11, 2021, at the intersection of 26th Street and West Avenue. She died from her injuries two days later.
Ocean City Beachfront Property Owner Wants to Elevate Building

There’s a restaurant tucked in the sands on the north end of Ocean City that offers visitors good food and great views. Over the years, the building, which is believed to be from the 1940s, has been different eateries, yet has basically looked the same. The most recent owner...
