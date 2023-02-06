The city of Los Angeles' pandemic-inspired al fresco dining program — which saved many restaurants from closing — is going away. Councilmembers hope that a proposed city ordinance will take its place, however, some restaurants are concerned about the costly new regulations. The city had let restaurants like Six Chow House circumvent the rules but now it wants to require these restaurants to reapply and go through the right channels to keep these patios open."We just added this during the pandemic which has increased our revenue [two] fold," said Everett Larios, general manager and chef of Six Chow House. Larios helped build the...

