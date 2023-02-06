Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Meriden mayor on coach arrest
Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team. Channel 3 recently welcomed Hector Molina to the team. He'll be reporting for us!. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly...
Eyewitness News
‘Vague threat’ made to Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating what they described as a “vague threat” made to the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford. They said the threat was reported around 6:30 a.m. on Friday. The school did not open at that time. Police swept the building. School...
Eyewitness News
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New Haven police make murder arrest
Attorney General William Tong is cracking down on illegal THC products that are being sold around Connecticut.
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
Eyewitness News
New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
Eyewitness News
Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat to a business in Meriden on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was made to Jonal Laboratories, but did not specify which location or give any specific details. The police and fire departments were immediately dispatched. The aircraft...
Eyewitness News
Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM INVESTIGATION: Medical marijuana patients complain of supply shortage
Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. Madison's Jack Driscoll prepares to play in Super Bowl. Updated: 9 hours ago. Local football players from his former team got together to wish him luck in the big game.
Eyewitness News
Weapon found in Hamden School
Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. UConn Freshman Concerned about Nighttime Thefts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There have been...
Eyewitness News
Assistant swimming coach in Meriden arrested for recording cellphone video in school bathroom
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An assistant swimming coach at a school in Meriden was arrested for recording video in a bathroom. Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. was charged with voyeurism. Last month, the Special Crimes Unit from the Meriden Police Department said it began investigating an allegation of a...
Eyewitness News
UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
Eyewitness News
New Haven mosque sending relief to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There’s a growing push in Connecticut to help the hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey and Syria impacted by this week’s earthquakes. The Diyanet Mosque of New Haven is working to send supplies overseas. Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be there on Friday...
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
Eyewitness News
Celebrate National Pizza Day in New Haven!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s National Pizza day!. Many in Connecticut believe every day is Pizza Day, and that’s because our stately pizza can’t be beat!. It’s a bold statement to make but pizza’s history dates back more than a hundred years on Wooster Street.
Eyewitness News
Hamden Learning Center student arrested for bringing gun to school, fighting another student
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a school in Hamden. Police were called to the Collaborative Learning Center in Hamden just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of a reported fight. Officer Keron Bryce...
Eyewitness News
Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence. Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022. Officers said he was spotted...
Eyewitness News
Norwich couple marks one-year anniversary of their ‘community free store’
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich couple is teaming up with the community to do their part in helping those who are down on their luck. Vick Getman doubles her Norwich apartment as a warehouse of sorts. “Helping people gives me joy,” Getman said. Helping people like Tray. “The...
