TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO