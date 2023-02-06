ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Meriden mayor on coach arrest

Channel 3 welcome's Meriden's own Hector Molina to the team. Channel 3 recently welcomed Hector Molina to the team. He'll be reporting for us!. Gov. Lamont unveils budget proposal to the General Assembly. Updated: 5 hours ago. Gov. Ned Lamont shared his budget proposal with lawmakers in the General Assembly...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Student shares edibles at Hartford school

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents. Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action. Gun found at Hamden Learning...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat to a business in Meriden on Thursday morning. Police said the threat was made to Jonal Laboratories, but did not specify which location or give any specific details. The police and fire departments were immediately dispatched. The aircraft...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
BRISTOL, CT
iheart.com

Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT

Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Weapon found in Hamden School

Route 9 south in Cromwell was closed on Wednesday morning because a trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to an overturned vehicle. Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. UConn Freshman Concerned about Nighttime Thefts. Updated: 6 hours ago. There have been...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

UConn threatens to pull sports from XL Center

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Proposed budget cuts could force the University of Connecticut to stop hosting athletic events at the XL Center in Hartford. It all comes down to money. UConn President Radenka Maric said Gov. Ned Lamont’s recently proposed budget would leave the school about $160 million short next year.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Celebrate National Pizza Day in New Haven!

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - It’s National Pizza day!. Many in Connecticut believe every day is Pizza Day, and that’s because our stately pizza can’t be beat!. It’s a bold statement to make but pizza’s history dates back more than a hundred years on Wooster Street.
NEW HAVEN, CT

