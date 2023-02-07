Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Driver dead after car collision, explosion, and fire at home on Degeest Drive in Rapid City
UPDATE: 02/10/2023 11:20 a.m. – Video of this morning’s explosion on Degeest Drive is included below. Around 4:15 am, the Rapid City Fire Department was dispatched to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive for reports of a house that exploded. A vehicle had left the road and collided with the house, causing an apparent gas leak to occur. The house then exploded and burst into flames. The resulting structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house. The damaged gas line was flowing gas that ignited, causing flames to shoot approximately 15-20 feet in the air. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident.
KEVN
Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The design for the Sturgis Adventure Park was approved at Monday night’s Sturgis City Council meeting. CRS Design, Tallgrass Landscape Architecture, and private developer Kyle Treloar worked together and proposed the design. The design came together from suggestions of the public during past sessions...
KEVN
Driver dead after crashing into Rapid Valley home
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Rapid Valley home early Friday morning is dead and a person who was in the home is in the hospital. The vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department, was speeding when it crashed into a home on the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4:15 a.m. Friday. The crash severed a gas line, causing an explosion and fire that engulfed the home and two nearby homes.
hubcityradio.com
Sturgis City Council looking into creating a new ordinance for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB) – The city of Sturgis began discussions this week on the possible creation of a new City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Ordinance. City Manager Daniel Ainslie says the purpose of this proposed title is twofold. Ainslie says first, it would consolidate all of the various portions of...
KEVN
A crime of opportunity: Rapid City Police Department sees an uptick in stolen vehicles during winter months
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Although mother nature’s offering a bit of warmth in the current forecast, it’s still winter, meaning chilly mornings and the desire to warm up your car before heading out for the day. But be warned, it could easily go from a warm car...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s a look at the last week in crime in Rapid City
RAPID CITY: The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. The data isn’t perfect; locations are imprecise, details are sparse, and it only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred. That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
kotatv.com
Snow & Wind will impact the morning commute Thursday
The Rapid City school district has seen a decline in students competing in girls’ gymnastics during the past few years. Poverty can be defined as not making enough income for basic needs such as food, shelter, or clothing. South Dakota to continue to research children's mental health. Updated: 6...
kotatv.com
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
newscenter1.tv
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
KEVN
New Native American Health Center to replace Sioux San Hospital
The importance of vaccinating against whooping chough. Sturgis City Council approves next step for Adventure Park. Box Elder Events Center will open later this year. Poverty is an issue that’s been plaguing the United States for decades. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST. Poverty is an issue...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
KEVN
Box Elder grows in the entertainment business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota continues to expand economically, and later this year, Box Elder will have a new place for entertainment. Box Elder Events Center is billed as the smaller version of the Monument, and as partners. Although the center plans to mainly host youth sports, they can also house other events.
KEVN
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Butte woman arrested for DUI in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman is behind bars in Rapid City after crashing her SUV. Police were sent to a parking lot in southern Rapid City where they found an SUV missing its front wheel and a medical unit tending to people. Witnesses say the vehicle was on 5th Street when it left the road and crashed into some construction equipment and a dumpster.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weather today; Burst of wind and snow tomorrow
Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD. You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today. Futurecast...
kotatv.com
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
KEVN
Service animals help people with disabilities lead a more independent life
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Living with a disability is hard, but there are tools that can increase independence. One of the biggest tools: a service animal. But not all animals preform tasks, some just offer comfort. Service animals are trained to help people who struggle with either physical or...
KEVN
Catholic Social Services donates essential items to those in need
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Catholic Social Services of Rapid City is working to provide essential items to those less fortunate in the area. The organization is partnering with Catholic Charities USA to donate 500 backpacks filled with clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items. Once packed, the bags will...
KEVN
Health Watch: Seizures in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Seizures, especially in children, are dangerous but with knowledge and treatment, most can be managed. “Seizures come in a variety of types,” Dr. Cara Hamilton, Black Hills Pediatrics, said. “They range from the full-body tonic-clonic unresponsive shaking episodes that last from several minutes up until something that’s much more subtle, including an eye twitch or a blank stare for a second or two. Seizures can end up being pretty dangerous but luckily for kids they usually aren’t that bad, especially if we pick them up early and we get proper treatment initiated.
KEVN
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
