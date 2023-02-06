ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single water district in California to use 11 times more Colorado River water than Southern Nevada will use in 2023

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Figuring out where the Colorado River’s water goes after Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam can be challenging to understand and is often incorrectly stated. So when the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) published forecasted use of Colorado River water it is essential to analyze the numbers.

According to the USBR, the forecasted use for 2023 in the lower Colorado River basin is divided four ways: Nevada, Arizona, California and Mexico.

The USBR forecasts California will use 52% of the available water, Arizona will use 27.5%, Mexico will use 16.6%, and Nevada will only use 2.6%. This is in line with recent years’ water use.

California

In California - which will use more than half of the available water this year - the largest user will be the Imperial Irrigation District. This district alone is forecast to use 11 and a half times more than what Southern Nevada will use in 2023.

The USBR has forecast that the Imperial Irrigation District, Palo Verde Irrigation District, and Coachella Valley Water District - all of which are mainly agricultural districts - will use just over 76% of California's forecast water in 2023.

Arizona

The largest usage of Colorado River water forecast to be used in Arizona is by the Central Arizona Project . This water system provides water to Phoenix and Tucson along with all of Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties.

Central Arizona Project is forecast to use 48.2% of all the river water flowing into the state in 2023. The next largest user is forecast to be the Colorado River Indian Reservation in Arizona followed by the Yuma County Water Users' Association.

Nevada

Nevada's Colorado River water use is dominated by the Las Vegas valley. The Robert B. Griffith Water Project (formerly Southern Nevada Water Project) is the water system managed by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA). This uses more than 95% of the state's allocated, and forecast, river water.

    Lake Mead. Feb. 5, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix - KLAS)
    Lake Mead. Feb. 5, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix - KLAS)
    Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. Feb. 5, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix - KLAS)
    Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. Feb. 5, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix - KLAS)
    Boulder Beach at Lake Mead. Feb. 5, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix - KLAS)

Lake Mead prediction for 2023

The current prediction for water levels at Lake Mead show by the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level . As of Feb. 6, 2023, Lake Mead is 1,046.95 feet above sea level.

Lake Mead, which ended the year at 1,044.82 feet, will be down to 1,025.71 feet — a drop of 19.11 feet — according to the operational plan for Hoover Dam, contained in the January 2023 24-Month Study. By the end of December next year, projections indicate the lake will rise to 1,026.91 feet.

Comments / 91

Robert Flores
3d ago

Cakifirnia has more than enough water from all the rain and when snow starts to melt they donot have enough capacity to hold all that water .California doesn't need Colorado River water for now .

Reply(3)
17
Joel Carroll
3d ago

34 percent of the water in the West is used to grow cattle feed, mostly alfalfa for export. they can harvest alfalfa up to 4 times yearly. maybe we should look into that. maybe add an export tax to slow it down. note: only 6 percent is used for homes ( that includes pools and yards.)

Reply(10)
15
You wish
3d ago

Over 130 golf courses in Coachella Valley. I don’t see a problem with water used to grow food. I do see a problem watering golf coy.

Reply(4)
10
