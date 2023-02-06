ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

jackcentral.org

Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray

Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel named in honor of Cosmic Ray. .@Cityof Flagstaff discussed the renaming of the Sheep Crossing Trail tunnel in honor of Cosmic Ray at its most recent meeting. The trail is a part of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
flagscanner.com

Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos

10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

Northern Arizona to gain large-scale solar plant by 2025

The Salt River Project (SRP), a not-for-profit utility and electricity provider, has partnered with renewable energy company Clenera to develop a new large-scale solar plant in Coconino County. This plant, officially named CO Bar Solar, will increase the percentage of carbon-free energy produced by both companies. CO Bar Solar will...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
jackcentral.org

Shorebird for love birds

REVIEW: Looking for a new Valentine's date night spot? Shorebird has great food, nice ambiance and it’s less than 50 minutes outside of Flagstaff.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

NAU Football Recruiting: Let’s Meet the Recruits (Part 2)

NAU football is going to see a massive turnover in the 2023-24 season. The entire recruiting/transfer class of 2023 was released on Feb. 1, including 26 new members to the Lumberjack gridiron squad. Each of these players has some sort of backstory or reason as to why they were recruited...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
jackcentral.org

Cone joins 1000 point club, Lumberjacks swat Hornets 77-55

On a record-breaking night for guard Jalen Cone, NAU dominated Sacramento State from beginning to end. The Lumberjacks won 77-55 on Feb. 9, snapping a three game losing streak and improving to 7-19, while also getting their third conference win of the season. The Lumberjacks started the game strong after...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

