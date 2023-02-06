ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash

ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
ACUSHNET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump

A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police

A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says

LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night. A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant. "Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that." The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday. 
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy