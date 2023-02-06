Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Boston apartments as low as $1,130 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
Related
ABC6.com
Two teens hospitalized after Acushnet crash
ACUSHNET, Mass. (WLNE) — The Acushnet Police Department said that two teenagers were hospitalized following a single car crash Friday afternoon. Police said around 2:30 p.m., they found a car on its roof in the area of Robinson Road and Cushing Lane. Responders said two 18-year-old boys were both...
Man in Everett apparently found lost dog, called owner to notify them, and then gave it away
An investigation remains ongoing. A man reportedly found a missing dog in Everett, called its owners to say he would drop the dog off with animal control, and then changed course and gave the dog away. The beloved pooch, an elderly dog named Lucky who has several medical issues, went...
Boston Hospital Receives Airlifted Driver Trapped In Serious Car Crash
A Boston Medflight helicopter was needed to transport the victim of a catastrophic car crash who was trapped in the vehicle. A helicopter brought the driver to a Boston hospital.Hanson Fire DepartmentFirefighters responded to a car crash on Brook Street in Hanson around 4:00 a.m. on Thursd…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
Woman Saved After Icy Plunge Off Boston Bridge: Police
A woman who jumped off a bridge with the intent to end her life was brought to safety by firefighters and state police marine units, officials say. Police and fire departments were notified that a woman was in the ocean near North Washington Street Bridge on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 9:45 p.m., a…
whdh.com
Brockton Hospital cancels elective procedures after fire forces evacuations
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital has canceled elective procedures through the end of the day on Friday, Feb. 10 after a fire forced patients and staff to evacuate Tuesday morning. Crews with the Brockton Fire Department were first called to the scene around 7 a.m. for a...
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
WMTW
Driver recounts moment car was crushed by falling tree in New Hampshire in high winds
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A driver who was inside his car when it was crushed by a falling tree last week is recovering. Still in his hospital bed, Bill Genna of Manchester, New Hampshire spoke with WMTW's sister station News 9. Genna said he was sitting at a red light...
ABC6.com
Police officers in Cranston begin wearing body cameras
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Some Cranston police officers have started wearing body cameras, with more to follow by the end of the month. The department entered a 5-year contract with Axon that costs $663,382. The contract includes purchasing 92 cameras with unlimited cloud-based storage and other software. Chief Michael...
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
Wendy's drive-thru shooter was upset by wrong drink size, friend says
LYNN - The Lynn community is on edge while police search for the person who opened fire at a Wendy's drive-thru Tuesday night. A family friend of one of the teenage victims says the shooter was upset after getting the wrong size drink. One employee was shot, and another was grazed by a bullet at the Boston Street restaurant. "Luckily the outcome is the young men were injured and we're not burying somebody or doing another GoFundMe page for a family to bury their children," said Adriana Garcia, a neighbor of one of the victims. "We're grateful for that, but we shouldn't be sitting here saying how grateful we are that it's not that." The drive-thru window with a bullet hole through the glass was boarded up on Wednesday.
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
ABC6.com
Police identify Rhode Island National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police on Thursday identified the National Guard member who was killed in a crash. The single-car crash happened at about 7 a.m. Wednesday on Route 102 in Exeter. Police said Richard Winkelman, who’s 56 years old, lost control of a 2008 Toyota...
WCVB
Father, mother, 12-year-old son found dead in Andover, Massachusetts home, DA says
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man, woman and their 12-year-old son were found dead early Thursday in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded at 3:20 a.m. to 48 Porter Road after a 911 call was made. A 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
NECN
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for man who robbed a CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are searching for the person who robbed a CVS early Friday morning. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said that just after 3 a.m., officers reported to the CVS on Newport Avenue for a report of a robbery. According to Georgitsis, the suspect threatened that he...
Mom of DUI crash victim urges people not to drive drunk
"Our state has suffered entirely too many senseless deaths and injuries on the roadways," Cathy Andreozzi said.
Comments / 0