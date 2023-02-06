Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Two Dead and One Injured in Portsmouth ShootingcretePortsmouth, VA
Related
WAVY News 10
Charges dropped against Chesapeake man shot by Portsmouth police last year
The charges against Andre Rawls, a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or dropped. He had been arrested July 11, 2022 and charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering. Charges dropped against...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old
According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University. Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-search-for-missing-18-year-old/. Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty
A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
WAVY News 10
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
MISSING: Police in Norfolk search for NSU student last seen Jan. 29
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking the public for help as they search for a missing Norfolk State University student. Keith Anderson, 18, was last seen at NSU on January 29. According to his family, he's a freshman. He's described as being 6'1" and roughly 300...
WAVY News 10
Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer
The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
Man sentenced to 25 years for connection with ODU student's 2011 murder
NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in connection to the death of a late Congressman's nephew. Last fall, a jury found Rashad Dooley guilty of three charges in the death of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings in 2011. Dooley...
Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of ODU student
10 On Your Side's Chris Horne was in the courtroom Friday and said Dooley was sentenced to 25 years with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and attempted robbery.
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
Judge certifies gun, abduction charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
43-year-old Gary Morton is facing a gun possession and abduction charge in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge last month in Norfolk certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News. According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused […]
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
WAVY News 10
Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly
Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. NASA Wallops sounding rocket launch scrubbed on Friday. NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and...
WAVY News 10
Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton
Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
Two arrested in connection to shooting on Nashville Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, 30-year-old Shamoine Briggs and 31-year-old Joseph Cross were arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, five counts of use of a firearm, robbery, carjacking, arson, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
WAVY News 10
Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice
Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
Pair of suspects sought in Loxley Road homicide in Portsmouth
Portsmouth Police said investigators are looking for two unknown suspects in connection to a shooting death Sunday night on Loxley Road.
Comments / 0