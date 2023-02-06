ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old

According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University. Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-search-for-missing-18-year-old/. Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal cruelty

A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. Virginia Beach groomer under investigation for animal …. A Virginia Beach groomer is under investigation for animal cruelty, as police say several dogs were seized by Animal Control. WAVY’s Navy...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which it ran off the road and hit a ditch. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/1-dead-2-injured-in-edenton-crash/. Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash,...
EDENTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth police officer

The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022 have been nolle prossed, or set aside. Charges set aside against man shot by Portsmouth …. The charges against a Chesapeake man who was shot by Portsmouth police in the summer of 2022...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. NASA Wallops sounding rocket launch scrubbed on Friday. NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in Hampton

Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. https://www.wavy.com/news/police-1-dead-in-hampton-shooting-2/ Woman dead following shooting on Aluminum Ave. in …. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Lockdown lifted at Ghent School in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A student was in possession of bullets inside Ghent School in Norfolk Friday morning, prompting a lockdown that has since been lifted, a school division spokesperson said. Following the discovery, school administration put into place safety and security protocols, including calling Norfolk Police, the spokesperson said. The incident has been resolved […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice

Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old...
NORFOLK, VA

