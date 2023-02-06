According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last seen on Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University. Police say Anderson has not been in contact with his family and that police are concerned for his safety. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-police-search-for-missing-18-year-old/. Norfolk police search for missing 18-year-old According to police, Keith L. Anderson was last...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO