Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
WCAX
Construction to finish universal playground at Burlington park underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a decade in the making for Burlington’s Oakledge Park, now, phase two of the universally accessible playground should be complete by the summer. Oakledge Park already has the first phase of the playground, including the wheelchair-accessible swings we told you about opening...
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
New hospital union seeks to reset 'livable wage' in Chittenden County
EpiPens save the lives of people having severe allergic reactions to things like food and the environment. Planned EV fees aim to replace Vt. gas tax revenue. Be prepared to pay an extra fee if you drive an electric vehicle in Vermont. Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for...
WCAX
Rutland Area and Windham NAACP host 'Love, Not Blood Campaign'
Jean Richardson rarely sits still. “I don’t much appreciate downtime,” she said. Attack in the ER: Health care workers face spike in violence. It was only a few short years ago when health care workers were praised as heroes for braving the pandemic. NYC officials defend offering...
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
WCAX
Vermont alcohol report shows increase in deaths
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Alcohol is Vermont’s most abused substance and it has been a cause of concern for a long time, according to the Vermont Department of Health. Now, a new report from 2017 to 2021 shows 36% more people died because of alcohol use. Vermont’s highest...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
WCAX
EPA awards money to help cleanup Vermont Superfund site
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - More federal money is coming to help clean up a superfund site in Corinth. The Pike Hill Copper Mine closed in 1907. It was designated as a Superfund site in 2004. Now, it’s one of 22 Superfund sites nationwide sharing $1 billion in federal funds to...
WCAX
Super Senior: Jean Richardson
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there’s a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. Super Senior: Singing...
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools
The phony threats are believed to be part of an ongoing nationwide hoax campaign that has hit neighboring states in recent months. None are believed to be credible, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott decries ‘act of terrorism’ after police respond to hoax threats at 21 Vermont schools.
Maine Men Lose to Vermont 74-65 After Game Delayed Due to Problem with Floor
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Vermont 74-65 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Wednesday, February 8th. The game was delayed for almost a hour and half, after it was determined that the basketball court had been put down incorrectly and it was unsafe to play on. Workers had to reinstall about half the court, before the game could proceed.
WCAX
Plattsburgh school embraces farm-to-table menu options
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh school is making the switch from frozen to fresh, with the idea of saving money and making healthy and tastier meal options for students in the process. “Just going back to the basics of just using your hands, prepping your meals and fresh ingredients,”...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
WCAX
New museum exhibit highlights 19th-century Vermonters at work
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit is now open at the Vermont History Museum, highlighting Vermont innovators from the past. It’s called “Vermonters at Work” and it was curated by local artist and designer Sarah-Lee Terrat. The exhibit is made up of antique photographs, fine art...
Comments / 0