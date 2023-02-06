Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Hollis Houston Bankston
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born August 27, 1944 and was 78 years of age. He was a retired Dairy farmer for over 54 years. He is survived by his 1 daughter, Gay Nell Colvin and husband, Jay; 2 sons, Keith Lynn Bankston and wife, Arlene and Percy Houston Bankston and wife Brenda; 1 sister, Brenda Bankston; 7 grandchildren, Holli (Aaron) Carlton, Hope Bankston, Valerie Bankston, Garrett Bankston, Delaney Bankston, Levi Colvin and Orin Colvin; 2 great-grandchildren, Levi Jude Carlton and Cyrus Carlton. Preceded in death by his parents, L.H. and Ruth Bankston; wife, Dorothy Hendon Bankston; sisters, Ester Ruth Pettit and Doris Sweatt; brothers, Bro. Harold Bankston, Billy Bankston, Johnny Bankston, Sidney Bankston, and Curtis Bankston. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM on Sunday and from 8:00AM until religious services at 10:00AM on Monday, February 13, 2023. Services conducted by Bro. Larry Blades. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Franklinton, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Lidey Elms Stewart Kimble
Lidey Elmese Kimble went to her heavenly home, on February 6, 2023, just one month and one day before her 94th birthday. She was a resident of Independence, Louisiana. She was a member of Old Zion Hill Baptist Church where she made lifelong friends who became family to her. She loved to cook and everyone was welcome at her table where there was fried chicken, field peas, potato salad, and the sweetest sweet tea. Her sons and grandsons and other people’s sons and grandsons won’t forget meeting at her house in the very early cold mornings just so they could go in and eat her homemade biscuits before going squirrel hunting. She loved working in her yard…so much that on the right day, you may find her working in someone else’s yard. She especially took pride in her camellias, gardenias, and azaleas. She was quick to listen and quick to speak which left her family and friends with a few embarrassing moments and lots of laughs. She was a strong woman who loved her family deeply. She was a true Proverbs 31 woman who rose up while it was still night, never eating the bread of idleness, she set about her work vigorously; always caring for her family and stretching out her arms to the poor and her hands to the needy.
an17.com
Robert Joseph Turner
Robert J. "Poochie" Turner, 68, resident of Hammond, LA passed away Monday January 30, 2023. Services will be held Saturday February 11, 2023 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 43169 Calvary Rd Hammond, LA. Visitation 9:00am until the funeral service at 11:00am. Interment Mt. Olive Cemetery Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Meagan Leda Schwaner
Meagan Leda Schwaner, beloved daughter, mother, and friend to all, passed from this life Saturday, February 4, 2023. She leaves behind a precious 3-year-old son, grieving parents, sisters and a very large extended family. Meagan was born on June 21, 1996 in Covington, Louisiana to surviving parents Julie Hammer Strawn and Randy Schwaner. Meagan is also survived by her son Louis Patrick Jann, Jr. and his father Patrick Jann, Sr., her loving siblings, Paige Donavan, Rachael Hammer, Kimberlynn Ellspermann, Ally Strawn, Amanda Watson, Jordan Jung, Jonathan Schwaner and Natalie Schwaner. She is also survived by her stepmother Tali Schwaner and stepfather Blaine Strawn.
an17.com
Lorenzo Gordon
Lorenzo Gordon a native of Independence and a resident of Kenner answered the masters call January 30 at the Carpenters House in Baton Rouge. The Gordon family ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time.
an17.com
Clinton Edward Spears, Sr.
And a resident of Kentwood died early Monday morning February 6, 2023 at North Oaks Medical Center. He was a 1991 graduate of Mount Hermon High School that had a long career as an iron worker, employed with South Steel for many years and most recently with T & N Steel. Clinton enjoyed woodworking and working on cars and trucks, as he was a “Jack of all Trades” and very talented working with his hands. He was a big John Wayne fan and liked watching “Gunsmoke” and other old western movies and TV shows and also liked watching Dragon Ball Z and anime shows. Clinton loved to make people laugh and he was a kind-hearted person always willing to help people in need.
an17.com
Dianne Stein Graham
Dianne Stein Graham passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the age of 85. Dianne was born in New Orleans, LA on Friday, February 4, 1938 to Irvin M. Stein, Sr. and Marjorie Pelloat Stein. She is survived by her 3 children; Nancy Graham Meyer (John), Robert James Graham, Jr. (Sheila) and Eric Stephen Graham, Sr. (Sheri); six grandchildren; Jena M. Parker, Lane M. Yocum (Jamieson), Sarah G. Holcombe (Cory), Rebecca G. Forehand (Tom), Chelsie G. Kichen (Daniel) and Eric Stephen Graham, Jr. as well as 7 great grandchildren, Blakely and Kade Parker, Roman, Lincoln and Archer Holcombe and Silas and Vayle Forehand; one sister, Faith S. Cooper and two brothers, Joseph and David Stein.
an17.com
Wash Wilson, Jr.
Wash Wilson, Jr., 74, a resident of Ponchatoula, LA., passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Born August 10, 1948, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. His mother was Ida Rose Spears and his father was Wash Wilson, Sr. He graduated High School from Greenville Park High School and signed up for the...
an17.com
Marvin Esley Magee
And a resident of Franklinton died early Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Tammany Hospital in Covington, Louisiana. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Franklinton. He was a sales manager at Miller Ford Company for many years. He retired from Hibernia Bank. He was the entrepreneur of M & T “Empty” Campground. He enjoyed old vehicles and tractors. He served as past president of the Franklinton Lions Club and he was a member of Franklinton Lodge 101 F&AM.
an17.com
Ronald Buford Garrett
Ronald Buford Garrett was born to the late David Hamilton and Sara Lee Garrett of Franklinton, LA, at an early age, he united with the Winan U.M. Church. Ronald graduated from Washington Parish High school, after completing high school, he attended Grambling State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in Phycology, after graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and later received an Honorable discharge from the military.
an17.com
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer
Thomasine Joyce Murphy Cutrer, known as Grammy to her family, was born March 31, 1941, in Ponchatoula to the late Thomas James and Lillie Foster Murphy. She passed away February 6, 2023, in Metairie, LA. An “all about family” lady, she was a longtime resident of Metairie. Grammy was a 1959 Ponchatoula High School graduate where she was a member of the dance team. She worked many years in the payroll departments of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, East Jefferson General Hospital, and Seventh Ward Hospital. She is survived her son, Clyde Cutrer, III (Stephanie); daughter, Tracey Dietz (Frederick); grandchildren, Christie and Chase Cutrer, Shelby Lopinto (Chris), Madison Griffin, Noah Griffin, and Grace Dietz; great grandchildren, Elle and Love Lopinto and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Murphy and his twin; and sisters, Wanda Wolff and JoAnne Everett. Visitation will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd., Hammond, Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 1:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony in the Murphy plot in Ponchatoula Cemetery.
an17.com
Annie Ruth Hughes
Annie, age 66, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 6, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a resident of Hammond, LA. Annie was an avid doll collector and loved cooking. Feeding her family and friends and enjoying their company made her most happy. Annie made the most of every day and believed in living life to the fullest. She was always willing to do for others and loved with her entire heart. Annie was an exceptional woman that left her family with an abundance of wonderful memories. She will be deeply missed.
an17.com
Mary “Ketsy” Helen Williams Schiro
Mary “Ketsy” Helen Williams Schiro, 94, was called to eternal communion with God on Friday, February 3rd, 2023. She died peacefully in her home in Covington, LA with members of her beloved family by her side. Mary was born on January 19, 1929, in Reserve, LA to parents...
an17.com
Barry Gene Powers
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Mt. Hermon, LA. He was born September 30, 1964 in Independence, LA and was 58 years of age. He is survived by his 3 sons, Cody Powers, Dillion Powers, and Austin Powers and wife, Chloe; 1 brother, Jimmy Powers, Jr and wife, Rebekah; 1 niece, Hannah Powers; 1 nephew, Joshua Powers; girlfriend, Patricia Parker; 4 grandchildren, Dominick, Isabella, Jase and Jacob. Preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Powers, Sr. and Wilmagene Powers. Pallbearers will be Dillion Powers, Austin Powers, Cody Powers, Joshua Powers, Dylan Butler and Marshall Smith. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Abbott. Visitation at Tangipahoa Baptist Church from 10:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Friday, February 10, 2023. Services conducted by Rev. Greg Stewart. Interment Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Braville LeBlanc announces candidacy for State Representative District 73
I am Braville LeBlanc and I am announcing my candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 73. I am a public servant with a passion for serving my community and the needs of the state of Louisiana. I will work tirelessly to improve our state and maintain the natural resources and environment of both our incorporated and unincorporated communities of District 73.
an17.com
BASEBALL: New season of Inside Southeastern Baseball debuts Monday
HAMMOND, La. – The 2023 edition of Inside Southeastern Baseball with Matt Riser is set to debut Monday at 12 p.m. from the patio at Cate Street Seafood Station. Riser will join co-host Allen Waddell at lunchtime every Monday during the season for the 60-minute show, talking the latest in Southeastern baseball. Cate Street Seafood Station is located at 308 S. Cate Street, next to the railroad tracks in downtown Hammond.
an17.com
Tangipahoa School Board adds two extra days to Mardi Gras break
AMITE---At the advice of Superintendent Melissa Stilley, who said the district currently has four emergency days that have gone unused in the school calendar, the Tangipahoa Parish School Board voted Tuesday to extend the Mardi Gras break two days, giving students a full week off of school this year for the Carnival vacation.
an17.com
Robert man dies following two-vehicle crash in Hammond
February 9, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Hammond Police Department Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Morrison Avenue and Robin Avenue. The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Jacobia L. Hernandez of Robert.
an17.com
SOFTBALL: Lady Lions host Lion Classic to open 2023
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University softball team will officially open the 2023 season, hosting the three-team Lion Classic this week at North Oak Park. SLU will face defending Missouri Valley Conference tournament champion Missouri State Friday at 5 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. The visiting Bears will also face Nicholls Friday at 3 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m.
an17.com
LPSO investigates shooting in Walker Tuesday
Around 3 a.m., on February 7, 2023, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Lily Avenue in Walker in reference to shots fired. One suspect is currently being processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center - Devin Deonte Green (27). Sheriff Jason Ard says, ‘Through investigation,...
Comments / 0