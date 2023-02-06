ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lovesac names Lubbock as its first showroom in West Texas: Here are the details

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hEIi5_0keXZhR800

Luxurious comfort is coming to Lubbock this year in the form of beanbags, couches and technical accessories.

Lovesac, a furniture company known for their massive and comfortable beanbags, started in 1995, when Shawn Nelson built the first Lovesac. The first one was an 8-foot wide foam filled beanbag styled seat. The furniture brand quickly grew to include bigger furniture, which is also machine-washable.

The company confirmed they will open a showroom this spring at 8201 Quaker Ave., Suite 114, in Kingsgate Center South.

"Lubbock is a dynamic, thriving market with aspirational consumers, and we are excited to offer our unique, differentiated products within a showroom that will be our first in West Texas," the company said in an emailed statement.

The Lubbock showroom will feature the premium foam beanbag chairs, called Sacs, modular couches, known as Sactionals, and the associated accessories. Some Sactionals come equipped with StealthTech, a sound and charging system within the couch.

There are showrooms in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston metroplex areas. Two more showrooms are expected to open in the DFW area this year.

People can keep up with Lovesac at lovesac.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

This Beautiful 70s Mansion is for Sale in Lubbock

Not every mansion has to be extravagant and unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Just because you can afford a large an expensive place to call home, doesn’t mean that you don’t want something cozy and comfortable. This Lubbock mansion that was built in the 70s is...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Fresh On the Market: A Brand New $1.25 Million Lubbock Home

This Lubbock home just finished construction and is now on the market. With the large property, sizeable home, and luxury details, this home is priced at over $1 million. It would make for a great family home with a large basement, secondary living space upstairs, and more. Keep scrolling to...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock musician dies after fight with pelvic cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A widely-loved Lubbock musician has died after many months fighting pelvic cancer. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lubbock musician battling stage four cancer, friends seeking financial help. Ben Vasquez, known on stage as Lexxxi Steel, co-founded the band Whips-N-Kisses, an 80s Hair Metal Tribute Band. The group is also...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Surprise Your Child With This New Adorable Lubbock Party

Now, this might be one of the cutest setups I have ever seen for little kids' birthday parties. It is a new small business in Lubbock called Forever Young Soft Play. They are now open and ready to host your next play date, birthday party or just a fun thing to surprise your kiddos.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Shop local at this weekend’s Sip & Shop

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s a Sip & Shop with 70 plus local vendors, food trucks, wine, a diamond earring giveaway and more. This will be a family, kid and pet friendly event on Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Crossroad Event Center. Find out more at the Facebook events: Sip & Shop at Crossroad Event Center.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Pet Owners: Beware This Cruel And Costly New Scam

A friend of mine's pet recently went missing. It happens at least once or twice to most people, and it can happen to anyone. It's a stressful and emotionally charged situation, which means the absolute garbage people will come out from under their stinky pile to try to take advantage of a good-hearted person. And this makes me really angry, of course.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy