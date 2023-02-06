Lovesac names Lubbock as its first showroom in West Texas: Here are the details

Luxurious comfort is coming to Lubbock this year in the form of beanbags, couches and technical accessories.

Lovesac, a furniture company known for their massive and comfortable beanbags, started in 1995, when Shawn Nelson built the first Lovesac. The first one was an 8-foot wide foam filled beanbag styled seat. The furniture brand quickly grew to include bigger furniture, which is also machine-washable.

The company confirmed they will open a showroom this spring at 8201 Quaker Ave., Suite 114, in Kingsgate Center South.

"Lubbock is a dynamic, thriving market with aspirational consumers, and we are excited to offer our unique, differentiated products within a showroom that will be our first in West Texas," the company said in an emailed statement.

The Lubbock showroom will feature the premium foam beanbag chairs, called Sacs, modular couches, known as Sactionals, and the associated accessories. Some Sactionals come equipped with StealthTech, a sound and charging system within the couch.

There are showrooms in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston metroplex areas. Two more showrooms are expected to open in the DFW area this year.

People can keep up with Lovesac at lovesac.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.