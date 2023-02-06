ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
953wiki.com

CITY OF MADISON AWARDED $2.57 MILLION FOR CRYSTAL BEACH AQUATIC PARK

Bethany Legacy Foundation is a new non-profit private foundation established in 2022. Madison, Indiana (February 7, 2023) – The City of Madison announced today the Bethany Legacy Foundation has awarded a $2 million grant for the rehabilitation of Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. The grant, along with $570,000 committed to the project by Jefferson County, will close the gap in funding and provide access to low-income families.
MADISON, IN
tourcounsel.com

Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana

Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Employee charged with theft of business cash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
CORYDON, IN
WLKY.com

Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy