Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries leaders give update on their brand new resource center in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are now just months away from the opening of a new resource center in west Louisville that's designed to help place hundreds of people in jobs each year. It will be called the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. On Wednesday, in front of a crowd...
953wiki.com
CITY OF MADISON AWARDED $2.57 MILLION FOR CRYSTAL BEACH AQUATIC PARK
Bethany Legacy Foundation is a new non-profit private foundation established in 2022. Madison, Indiana (February 7, 2023) – The City of Madison announced today the Bethany Legacy Foundation has awarded a $2 million grant for the rehabilitation of Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. The grant, along with $570,000 committed to the project by Jefferson County, will close the gap in funding and provide access to low-income families.
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
WLKY.com
Family honored for new west Louisville school to continue legacy of Louisville educator
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a unanimous vote by the JCPS school board, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School will be built in west Louisville, where the late historian grew up. It's a full circle moment for Hudson's daughter, Maya, who says her dad was committed to education and his community.
'The possibilities are endless': Two teens bring inclusive playground to Indiana
CORYDON, Ind. — Hayswood Nature Reserve playground came tumbling down on Wednesday with the help of two teens, Braely and Max. “I just wish they would’ve made a playground more assessable when I was younger,” Braely said. The two spent most of their childhood watching other kids...
Wave 3
Employee charged with theft of business cash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man working at a gas station is accused of taking just under $10,000 from the business. Wayne Ervin Crawford, 34, of Louisville, was arrested February 9. He is charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. The arrest report says Louisville Metro...
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a Month
Louisville, KY. - Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
WLKY.com
JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Teachers Association concerned about proposal to install metal detectors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Teachers Association wants more details about a proposal to install metal detectors in Jefferson County Public Schools. The JCPS school board voted on Tuesday night to consider the effort. Members of the union worry that amid a staffing shortage, teachers will have to...
thelevisalazer.com
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull Return to the Kentucky Exposition Center
National Farm Machinery Show and Championship Tractor Pull Return to the Kentucky Exposition Center 1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and sold out exhibit floor. LOUISVILLE, Ky. (February 7, 2023) — The National Farm Machinery Show returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Ky, Feb. 15-18...
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating ‘suspicious package’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a “suspicious package” that is causing an intersection closure. The intersection at Hikes Lane at Ross Boulevard is currently closed. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. This is a developing story.
WLKY.com
Central High School unveils new program that celebrates Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Central High School in Louisville is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new program to its students called the African American Read-In. It's a nationwide initiative that started back in 1990, thanks in part to the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.
WLKY.com
Gas company: Dangerous carbon monoxide levels in southern Indiana caused by 'incorrect mixture'
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A gas company in southern Indiana has released what led to dangerous carbon monoxide levels last year. CenterPoint Energy, a utility company, issued a statement on Tuesday saying an "incorrect mixture of gas" at its facility contributed to the deadly levels of carbon monoxide in Clarksville, New Albany and Jeffersonville on Dec. 24.
WLKY.com
Giant pothole damages vehicles, shuts down lanes of I-65 in Hospital Curve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a crew performing emergency repairs to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville. They say a large pothole on I-65 south in Hospital Curve caused damage to multiple vehicles early Thursday. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man dies after car catches fire in crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is dead after the car he was driving caught on fire in a crash. Dispatch received a report on Tuesday at 4:12 a.m. about a crash on the 11000 block of West State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. The vehicle reportedly exited the travel portion of the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire.
WLKY.com
Police arrest 17-year-old after stealing truck, leading them on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after being located in a stolen truck and leading police on a chase from Jeffersonville into Louisville. Using "intelligence-based" technology, Jeffersonville police were able to locate a stolen truck in the 1600 block of East 10th Street. Watch video...
Comments / 0