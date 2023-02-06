Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
UofL Health expanding mental health services to reach more patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is expanding it behavioral health services to reach more patients. The Peace Now telehealth program will allow providers to see patients virtually to address mental health issues faster. Patients can be referred to the service by school counselors or social workers and get help...
WLKY.com
Goodwill Industries leaders give update on their brand new resource center in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We are now just months away from the opening of a new resource center in west Louisville that's designed to help place hundreds of people in jobs each year. It will be called the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. On Wednesday, in front of a crowd...
WLKY.com
Family honored for new west Louisville school to continue legacy of Louisville educator
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a unanimous vote by the JCPS school board, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School will be built in west Louisville, where the late historian grew up. It's a full circle moment for Hudson's daughter, Maya, who says her dad was committed to education and his community.
WLKY.com
Kentucky educators, others ask for changes to make schools safer
FRANKFORT, Ky. — For more than an hour, superintendents and school advocates testified Thursday in Frankfort. The group spoke before the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, telling them they needed their help in order to help their students. "We don't want anyone to have the impression we don't want to...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 neglected cats from squalid Mississippi home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being in a large neglect situation, 30 cats from Mississippi are being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS said that the 30 they are taking in come from a group of 176 cats. The 176 cats were reportedly found in a squalid home...
WLKY.com
Louisville students join lawmaker in Frankfort to call for no Pink Tax
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Louisville students were in Frankfort on Wednesday to join a state lawmaker in calling for a sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products. Democrat Lisa Willner hosted a roundtable with students from Mercy High School. Wilner recently filed House Bill 142, which would remove the state's...
WLKY.com
Central High School unveils new program that celebrates Black History Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Central High School in Louisville is celebrating Black History Month by introducing a new program to its students called the African American Read-In. It's a nationwide initiative that started back in 1990, thanks in part to the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English.
WLKY.com
Customers demand reimbursement for dangerous carbon monoxide mistake in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — CenterPoint Energy customers want to know if they will be reimbursed for a costly mistake made by the company. The natural gas company admitted a mistake at its Jeffersonville plant caused dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in homes on Christmas Eve. The situation sickened dozens of...
WLKY.com
Advocacy groups hold vigil for Louisville trans woman killed outside her workplace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen advocacy and support groups came together Thursday for a candlelight vigil honoring a woman killed in Butchertown. Zachee Imanitwitaho, 26, was shot to death outside JBS Foods plant, where she worked, last Friday afternoon. Not long after the shooting, 58-year-old Edilberto Lores...
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Teachers Association concerned about proposal to install metal detectors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Teachers Association wants more details about a proposal to install metal detectors in Jefferson County Public Schools. The JCPS school board voted on Tuesday night to consider the effort. Members of the union worry that amid a staffing shortage, teachers will have to...
WLKY.com
Greenberg hints at some of his legislative priorities during address to Louisville Forum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg teased ahead to what may be some of his legislative priorities for the Kentucky General Assembly during his keynote address at the Louisville Forum's annual dinner Wednesday night. Greenberg offered some of the same talking points that he did during his State...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
WLKY.com
JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
WLKY.com
JCPS to consider adding metal detectors to all middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to begin the process of considering whether to add metal detectors to all middle and high schools. The move comes amid a spike in deadly gun violence among youth in the community and an increase in guns...
WLKY.com
Louisville organization sending aid to Turkey, Syria; death toll from Earthquake surpasses 22,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 22,000 are dead following a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, and unfortunately, the death toll continues to rise. A Louisville organization is stepping up by sending relief supplies to those in need. Waterstep employees spent Friday morning loading two pallets full of...
WLKY.com
Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
WLKY.com
Dress For Success Louisville hosting Galentine's Day event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrating sisterhood and self-love is the focus of a free event hosted by Dress For Success Louisville. All women and teenage girls are invited to attend the free Galentine's Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Lyles Mall, 2600 W. Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Constitutional amendment could be next move for private school vouchers in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new bill in Frankfort aims to change Kentucky's Constitution to pave the way for legislation that would allow public money to be used for private school tuition. If House Bill 174 passes, voters would decide in 2024 whether or not to approve the constitutional amendment.
WLKY.com
Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said calls of a shooting came in around 10 p.m. Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Magazine Street and the victim then ran to a nearby business.
