Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

UofL Health expanding mental health services to reach more patients

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is expanding it behavioral health services to reach more patients. The Peace Now telehealth program will allow providers to see patients virtually to address mental health issues faster. Patients can be referred to the service by school counselors or social workers and get help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky educators, others ask for changes to make schools safer

FRANKFORT, Ky. — For more than an hour, superintendents and school advocates testified Thursday in Frankfort. The group spoke before the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council, telling them they needed their help in order to help their students. "We don't want anyone to have the impression we don't want to...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville students join lawmaker in Frankfort to call for no Pink Tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Louisville students were in Frankfort on Wednesday to join a state lawmaker in calling for a sales tax exemption on feminine hygiene products. Democrat Lisa Willner hosted a roundtable with students from Mercy High School. Wilner recently filed House Bill 142, which would remove the state's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS board approves 3 new school names unanimously

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three new schools within Jefferson County Public Schools now have names. The three new school names will be William H. Perry Elementary School, Dr. J. Blaine Hudson Middle School and Echo Trail Middle School. The board approved the names on Tuesday evening unanimously. Perry Middle School,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Papa Johns putting Louisville headquarters up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Papa John's International Inc. is planning to sell its corporate campus in Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. The company confirmed Wednesday it has plans to sell its Louisville headquarters, located off Blankenbaker Parkway. Papa Johns' Louisville headquarters totals 255,850 square feet, according to Jefferson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Popular online sunglasses company Shady Rays to open location in Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Shady Rays is opening in Oxmoor Center, just in time for summer,according to Louisville Business First. The sunglasses retailer submitted plans to the Louisville Metro Government last week for a space in Oxmoor Center. It will be taking up 1,543 square feet in the space adjacent to Anthropologie near Von Maur on the shopping center's first level.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dress For Success Louisville hosting Galentine's Day event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Celebrating sisterhood and self-love is the focus of a free event hosted by Dress For Success Louisville. All women and teenage girls are invited to attend the free Galentine's Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Lyles Mall, 2600 W. Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was sent to the hospital Thursday night after a shooting in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said calls of a shooting came in around 10 p.m. Police said it happened in the 1000 block of Magazine Street and the victim then ran to a nearby business.
LOUISVILLE, KY

