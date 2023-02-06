Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Complex
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction
Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 time: How to watch, TV channel, date, location, streaming for Super Bowl LVII
It's the most exciting game of the NFL season, and we are less than one week away. There's a good reason why each year the Super Bowl is the most watched television program in the United States. Not only are the matchups typically great, but the pregame and halftime performances are epic pop-culture moments.
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Talk Family, Fertility — and Football — Ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The NFL reporters sit down with PEOPLE to talk about their special bond on and off the field ahead of Fox's Super Bowl LVII coverage Charissa Thompson will never forget what it was like meeting Erin Andrews in person for the first time 10 years ago when they both worked at ESPN. "She flies out the door and she was like, 'Welcome, I'm here for you,'" Thompson, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively at FOX's Los Angeles studios. "'Whatever you need, I've got your back.' We weren't friends or anything at this point." "I felt...
Report: Michael Irvin Pulled From NFL Network Super Bowl Coverage
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL analyst Michael Irvin won't make any more on-camera appearances for NFL Network this week. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the network is pulling Irvin from the remainder of its Super Bowl coverage after a woman complained ...
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason
When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Is Still A 'Prime Candidate' For Two Major NFL Jobs
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to try and win the Super Bowl, they also might need to prepare for the loss of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy, who's contract is set to expire this offseason, is considered a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and the ...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Trade James Wiseman
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons (in a three-team deal with the Atlanta Hawks).
Tennessee Tribune
Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years
The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
NBC Sports
Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80
Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
Bucs sign 84-year-old assistant coach Tom Moore to his 47th NFL contract
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been overhauling their offensive coaching staff this offseason, but at least one familiar face will be back patrolling the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium next season. Tom Moore is signing a contract extension with the Bucs, keeping the 84-year-old legend on staff in Tampa Bay.
Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams to join Packers
The Arizona Cardinals appear to be losing another one of their defensive assistants. The latest is cornerbacks coach Greg Williams. Williams had worked with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since 2018. In 2018 he was the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs coach when Joseph was head coach. After Joseph became Arizona’s defensive coordinator, Williams joined him with the Cardinals as cornerbacks coach.
Terry Bradshaw Willing to Die On-Air to Boost FOX Ratings
