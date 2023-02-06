ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Complex

Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction

Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
DALLAS, TX
People

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson Talk Family, Fertility — and Football — Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

The NFL reporters sit down with PEOPLE to talk about their special bond on and off the field ahead of Fox's Super Bowl LVII coverage Charissa Thompson will never forget what it was like meeting Erin Andrews in person for the first time 10 years ago when they both worked at ESPN. "She flies out the door and she was like, 'Welcome, I'm here for you,'" Thompson, 40, tells PEOPLE exclusively at FOX's Los Angeles studios. "'Whatever you need, I've got your back.' We weren't friends or anything at this point." "I felt...
CBS Sports

2023 Super Bowl: Chiefs wearing uniform color that Patrick Mahomes has never worn before in the postseason

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field for Super Bowl LVII, he'll be wearing a jersey color that he's never worn in the postseason before. This year's Super Bowl will mark the 14th time that Mahomes has suited up for a postseason game, and somehow, he's NEVER worn white, which is the uniform color that the Chiefs will be donning on Sunday against the Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tennessee Tribune

Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years

The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80

Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals CB coach Greg Williams to join Packers

The Arizona Cardinals appear to be losing another one of their defensive assistants. The latest is cornerbacks coach Greg Williams. Williams had worked with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since 2018. In 2018 he was the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs coach when Joseph was head coach. After Joseph became Arizona’s defensive coordinator, Williams joined him with the Cardinals as cornerbacks coach.
GREEN BAY, WI

