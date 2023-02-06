Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s lopsided home loss to Arkansas
Three observations from Rupp Arena as John Calipari and Kentucky are dominated by Eric Musselman and Arkansas in a key SEC game.
'I wouldn't trade it for the world': Trayce Jackson-Davis reflects on his Indiana career
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis became only the sixth IU player to score 2,000 career points, but his goals as a Hoosier are still much bigger.
What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Win Over Rutgers
Indiana coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers have won seven of their last eight game to move into second place in the Big Ten standings. Here's what Woodson said after Indiana's 66-60 win over Rutgers, including video of the postgame press conference.
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Xavier Johnson Injury Update: Indiana Point Guard Says Regular Season Return 'My Main Goal'
Injured Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson said his surgically repaired foot is feeling much better, and he told HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew that he still plans on being back on the floor at some point in the regular season.
High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score
Weatherford and Anadarko high schools played an insane game Tuesday night in Oklahoma, with the Weatherford Eagles jumping out to a 4-2 lead … and holding on to win, 4-2. Eagles win the offensive shootout against Anadarko. #GoEagles pic.twitter.com/gWqF8FKS0G — Weatherford Eagle Athletics (@WfordEagles) February 8, 2023 Two obvious questions everyone immediately wanted to know: Read more... The post High school basketball game ends with ridiculous score appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Iowa Coach Fran McCaffery Praises Purdue Basketball's Unselfishness
No. 1 Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures to take down Iowa 87-73 on Thursday night at Mackey Arena. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery talked about the team's selfless approach during his postgame press conference.
IHSAA girls basketball: Indiana Miss Basketball shaping up as a 2-person race
A pair of frontrunners have seemingly emerged in the 2023 IndyStar Miss Basketball chase with South Bend Washington's Rashunda Jones and Zionsville's Laila Hull taking the lead. Both have performed at remarkably high levels throughout their careers and enjoyed spectacular senior seasons. Let's take a closer look at both candidates:
Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more
Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
WATCH: John Calipari Speaks After Kentucky's 88-73 Loss to Arkansas
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to media following the Wildcats' ugly 88-73 home loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday night. The short press conference can be seen above. More on the loss to Arkansas HERE. Kentucky will return to action on Saturday afternoon, hitting ...
Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'
Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
Indiana Freshman Jalen-Hood-Schifino Explains Improbable Layup Against Rutgers
Indiana point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino made a jaw-dropping layup on Tuesday night against Rutgers, wrapping the ball around his back and making the layup through a Paul Mulcahy foul. Hood-Schifino explained the play after the game.
Sports World Shocked By UConn Women's Basketball Loss
UConn is not used to losing, especially not twice. After falling to top-ranked South Carolina in a national championship rematch Sunday, the Huskies fell 59-52 to Marquette on Wednesday night. It's the first time in 30 years the women's basketball powerhouse has lost two games in a row. Yes, you ...
No. 2 Indiana women's basketball vs. No. 5 Iowa - Live game thread
A national, top-5 matchup goes down at Assembly Hall tonight as Mackenzie Holmes and No. 2 Indiana women's basketball hosts Caitlin Clark and No. 5 Iowa. It's the first top-5 regular-season matchup between Big Ten teams since 1993. The Hoosiers are looking to extend their 10-game win streak and maintain...
Hoosier Roundtable Podcast: Trey Galloway, Xavier Johnson Talk Fashion — And Some Basketball
We're back with another terrific episode of the ''Hoosier Roundtable'' podcast, and we've got twice the entertainment this week with Indiana guard Trey Galloway joining the show along with Xavier Johnson. The two fashion icons talk outfits, injury updates and all the good things going on with this Indiana basketball team right now.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Bracketology: Indiana improves stock, 8 conference teams remain in the field
Indiana basketball has to feel on top of the world. The Hoosiers scored 2 huge wins this past week, downing No. 1 Purdue and No. 24 Rutgers. They’ve also won 7 of their last 8, dropping only to Maryland last week. That’s moved them up in Joe Lunardi’s latest...
atozsports.com
First-round prospect makes a vow and it involves the Cowboys
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a prospect that should be firmly on the draft radar for the Dallas Cowboys. There shouldn’t be much debate about that. Not after he turned into one of the best receivers in the nation while playing for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba’s career was highlighted by a sophomore season in which he posted 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns.
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
What draft picks do the Pacers have?
The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
