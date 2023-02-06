ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mr. Football Travis Egan of Bullitt East will stay home and play for Jeff Brohm, Cardinals

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Bullitt East High School senior quarterback Travis Egan announced his commitment to the University of Louisville football program on Monday.

Egan has accepted a spot as a preferred walk-on .

“I just thought it was the best opportunity for me,” Egan said. “I’ll get out of it what I put into it. It’s close to home, so I’ll have the support of the local community. I can’t wait to play for coach (Jeff) Brohm.”

Egan guided the Chargers to a 14-1 record and their first state title — a 28-27 victory over Male in the Class 6A championship game on Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. In the final, he completed 21 of 30 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 78 yards on 19 carries and caught the decisive two-point conversion pass in the final minute.

For subscribers: How Jeff Brohm has helped Louisville football close in-state recruiting gap with Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwzyX_0keXZ7wL00

Egan prospered as a dual-threat quarterback and led a Bullitt East offense that averaged 39.3 points per game.

For the season, he completed 66.2% of his passes (215 of 325) for 2,934 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also was the Chargers’ second-leading rusher with 979 yards and 17 touchdowns on 139 carries (7.0 yards per carry).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfRQa_0keXZ7wL00

Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school boys athlete of the week?

Egan has accumulated several postseason honors – Mr. Football from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association , Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year and first-team All-State from The Courier Journal .

“Travis is an elite quarterback because he plays at a high level in every facet of the game,” Chargers coach Keegan Kendrick said. “He can make any throw, he has the ability to hurt you with his feet, and his decision-making is on another level than most of his counterparts. He can read linebackers, defensive backs and linemen.”

Egan had offers from Charleston and Kentucky Wesleyan but began talking with Brohm a couple of weeks after he was named U of L’s head coach in December.

Vote now: Who's your pick for Louisville high school girls athlete of the week?

“People all around the country want to play for coach Brohm,” Egan said. “He’s a big-name coach, and it’s going to be exciting to see what he does at U of L. … I just want to get in there and show them my work ethic. That will take you a long way.”

Egan is the sixth Louisville-area senior to commit to U of L as a preferred walk-on, joining St. Xavier linebacker Jaxon Panariello, DeSales lineman James Glover-Tyson, Ballard defensive back Jaden Minkins, Trinity punter Carter Schwartz and Eastern lineman Quintez Thomas.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mr. Football Travis Egan of Bullitt East will stay home and play for Jeff Brohm, Cardinals

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Louisville's Jeff Brohm already recruiting the state of Kentucky hard

It hasn't taken new University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State. Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky heavily during his time as a head coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head coach at Purdue.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Louisville's Top 12 highest-rated in-state recruits since 2000

Among the most immediate positive impacts of Louisville's hiring of Jeff Brohm as its head football coach was local and in-state recruiting. The Cardinals added a trio of key area prospects since Brohm's hiring, including 247Sports' top-rated in-state target in St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter. UofL also inked Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements and four-star defensive lineman Woo Spencer from New Albany, Ind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Former Wildcat Minniefield reflects on his famous ‘dunk’ 40 years later

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What makes a play great? A myriad of factors come to mind. The surprise of the moment, certainly, is near the top of the list. Dirk Minniefield is the UK career leader in assists with 646 but on the evening of February 8, 1983, the Lafayette product brought the 23, 548 UK fans to their feet with a dunk still talked about, but not analyzed, four decades later.
LEXINGTON, KY
kcountry1057.com

‘Embarrassed’ Payne takes blame as Pitt blasts hapless Cards 91-57

So much for the Louisville basketball team’s alleged improvement recently, which came against the weakest teams in the ACC. It was back to reality Tuesday night and the Cardinals (3-21, 1-12 ACC) hit a new low in the Petersen Events Center with an embarrassingly ugly and record-setting 91-57 blowout loss against Pittsburgh (17-7, 10-3), which enabled the Panthers to tie Clemson for the league lead.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Offers continue going out from Kentucky coaches

Kentucky has offered Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge 2024 offensive tackle Kai Greer (6-foot-6, 270), Portal (Ga.) 2024 athlete Amir Jackson (6-foot-5, 210), Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow 2025 wide receiver Quintin Simmons (6-foot-1, 170), Dublin (Ga.) 2024 defensive lineman Nasir Johnson (6-foot-4, 300), Valley (Ala.) 2024 cornerback Jay Harper (6-foot, 165), Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln 2024 edge rusher Elijah King (6-foot-6, 230), Cheshire Academy (Conn.) 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds (6-foot-4, 215), Cleveland (Ohio) Heights 2025 offensive tackle Sandale Jackson (6-foot-7, 295), Calhoun (Ga.) 2025 tight end Emaree Winston (6-foot-3, 230), Bryant (Ark.) 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey (6-foot-4, 275), Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton 2025 tight end Ryan Ghea (6-foot-5, 231), Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 2024 interior offensive lineman Felix Doege (6-foot-4, 280), Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith (6-foot-4, 285), Ocoee (Fla.) 2025 athlete Joshua Guerrier (5-foot-10, 150), Temecula (Cali.) Great Oak 2024 running back Andre Skelton (6-foot-1, 215) and Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy 2025 offensive tackle Jon Adair (6-foot-5, 265).
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
xaviernews.org

Top Ten Rappers From Louisville

Over the years, few cities have risen amongst the ranks of countless others as having the greatest rappers emerge from their own respective city. Louisville never happens to be on any of these lists. For this reason, the rappers trying to make it out of woodworks from Louisville get little to no exposure unless it’s coming out of their own pockets. Not that this list will bring unprecedented exposure, but I view some as better than none. I have taken it upon myself to take my personal opinions and put them into a top ten list below:
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WAVE 3 News Anchor John Boel?

For over a decade, veteran WAVE 3 News anchor John Boel has served the people of Louisville, Kentucky. He is a highly respectable, iconic, and multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist. When he is not working, Boel loves to train for triathlons. But now, the veteran anchor is taking a break to focus more on his health. His regular viewers want to know if the anchor is leaving WAVE 3 News and if he will return to the station in the future. Find out what happened to John Boel and his break from the station.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Numbers drawn for estimated $747M Powerball jackpot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Monday night's estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The numbers are: 5-11-22-23-69 with a Powerball of 7 and a Power Play of 2. To check your tickets, click here. No one has won the jackpot since Nov. 19,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy