Mr. Football Travis Egan of Bullitt East will stay home and play for Jeff Brohm, Cardinals

Bullitt East High School senior quarterback Travis Egan announced his commitment to the University of Louisville football program on Monday.

Egan has accepted a spot as a preferred walk-on .

“I just thought it was the best opportunity for me,” Egan said. “I’ll get out of it what I put into it. It’s close to home, so I’ll have the support of the local community. I can’t wait to play for coach (Jeff) Brohm.”

Egan guided the Chargers to a 14-1 record and their first state title — a 28-27 victory over Male in the Class 6A championship game on Dec. 3 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington. In the final, he completed 21 of 30 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 78 yards on 19 carries and caught the decisive two-point conversion pass in the final minute.

Egan prospered as a dual-threat quarterback and led a Bullitt East offense that averaged 39.3 points per game.

For the season, he completed 66.2% of his passes (215 of 325) for 2,934 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He also was the Chargers’ second-leading rusher with 979 yards and 17 touchdowns on 139 carries (7.0 yards per carry).

Egan has accumulated several postseason honors – Mr. Football from the Kentucky Football Coaches Association , Gatorade Kentucky Football Player of the Year and first-team All-State from The Courier Journal .

“Travis is an elite quarterback because he plays at a high level in every facet of the game,” Chargers coach Keegan Kendrick said. “He can make any throw, he has the ability to hurt you with his feet, and his decision-making is on another level than most of his counterparts. He can read linebackers, defensive backs and linemen.”

Egan had offers from Charleston and Kentucky Wesleyan but began talking with Brohm a couple of weeks after he was named U of L’s head coach in December.

“People all around the country want to play for coach Brohm,” Egan said. “He’s a big-name coach, and it’s going to be exciting to see what he does at U of L. … I just want to get in there and show them my work ethic. That will take you a long way.”

Egan is the sixth Louisville-area senior to commit to U of L as a preferred walk-on, joining St. Xavier linebacker Jaxon Panariello, DeSales lineman James Glover-Tyson, Ballard defensive back Jaden Minkins, Trinity punter Carter Schwartz and Eastern lineman Quintez Thomas.

