Eau Claire County, WI

KROC News

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
KAAL-TV

Close, but no cigar

We will not see impact from the main band of snow from a passing winter storm system. It moves by the area off to our southeast, impacting areas of eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin. It is there, some 5-8″ of snow will fall and corresponding travel impacts will be felt.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section

While the rest of the world sits in awe of this viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Wisconsin Restaurant Has Epic Way to Handle Ex’s – FIRE!

I know we are supposed to love everyone, but if you've ever had a relationship end because...let's just say hypothetically speaking, the guy was an absolute jerk and cheated on you, a little revenge can be fun. 💔 Yes, the comfort from friends when they say "you are so better off without him" is nice but a restaurant in Wisconsin has something better to heal your broken heart - FIRE. 🔥🔥🔥
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-10-23 winter storm

Some schools closed early and law enforcement responded to numerous vehicle run-offs after a winter storm dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow across southern Wisconsin Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning or Weather Advisory were in effect Thursday for several counties throughout southern Wisconsin. Strong wind gusts in excess of 30 miles an hour made travel difficult.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

What are those large stripes across Wisconsin highways?

(WFRV) – Drivers in Wisconsin may have noticed large stripes that appear to be painted across local highways and might be wondering why they are there, state officials have provided an explanation. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the large stripes are actually thermoplastic coatings that are...
WISCONSIN STATE
wxpr.org

Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure

With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

Across Wisconsin, developers are finding ways to transform shuttered big-box stores and malls

As one of the Fox Valley's first enclosed shopping malls began to decline in the 2000s, it threatened to leave a major vacancy along the downtown Oshkosh riverfront. The former Park Plaza Mall opened in the 1970s, and was once home to major retailers like JCPenney and Montgomery Ward. It was home to more than 70 storefronts in its prime. But it began to decline as development along the Interstate 41 corridor caused many retailers to relocate in the mid-2000s.
OSHKOSH, WI
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November

Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

KROC News

