Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins
One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames. Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside. Fort Collins...
Cheyenne Police Identify Theft Suspect in Mere Hours Using Facebook
Followers of the Cheyenne Police Department's Facebook page have come through once again, this time helping to identify a suspect in a trailer theft. The department, at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, posted a picture of the suspect behind the wheel of a red pear-colored Ram 1500 Crew Cab with two different wheels asking for the public's help in identifying him, and within two hours had a name.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department seeking information regarding felony trailer theft
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a possible suspect in a felony trailer theft. This theft occurred on Jan. 21 around 10:15 a.m. The trailer is white and enclosed, with a business logo on the side, with the approximate value being $4,000. It was stolen from a job site in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road. The CPD is asking for assistance in identifying the driver of the following vehicle:
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
1310kfka.com
Man ejected in multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins
A multi-vehicle wreck in Fort Collins sent one man to the hospital. It happened at North Timberline Road and Crusader Street Wednesday. Police said three vehicles crashed, and one of the drivers was ejected. He suffered serious injuries. The other two drivers weren’t hurt.
Wyoming DCI Asks For Info On 20-Year-Old Unsolved Homicide Case
20 years after the body of a 32-year-old Cheyenne woman was found in Colorado, officials with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation say they are continuing to work the case. They are also hoping people with information on the homicide will come forward. That's according to a Wednesday DCI news...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
Body recovered from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
1310kfka.com
Greeley man faces DUI, vehicular assault charges in Windsor crash
A Greeley man faces vehicular assault and DUI charges following a head-on collision in Windsor. It happened in late January at Weld County roads 13 and 60. The Greeley Tribune reports police said 25-year-old Devaun Mireles was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Weld County Road 13 in a pick-up truck when he collided with another pick-up. A passenger in the other pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was seriously hurt. Mireles was also hospitalized. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
KKTV
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
Colorado Man In Trouble For Keeping Toilet In His Front Yard
A Colorado man is in trouble for having a toilet in his front yard and he's fighting to keep it there. Everybody needs to have a toilet, but keeping it in the front yard might not be the best idea in the world - even if it is just for decoration. Not everybody in this man's neighborhood is thrilled with the idea of a front-yard toilet.
‘Horrible Conditions’ Still Being Reported in Eastern Laramie County
Wyoming 213 between Interstate 80 and U.S. 85; Wyoming 215 between Pine Bluffs and Albin; and Wyoming 216 between U.S. 85 and the Nebraska state line remain closed due to winter conditions. As of 8:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in three to five hours. UPDATE:. U.S. 85 between...
UPDATE: I-80 Reopens in Wyoming After 9-Hour Closure
Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The eastbound lanes from Rawlins to Laramie remain closed due to rolling closure but should start opening back up shortly. 12:34 P.M. UPDATE. As of 12:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is in four to...
1310kfka.com
Man arrested for attempted murder in south Loveland
A man was arrested on attempted murder and assault charges in south Loveland. Larimer County deputies were called to a home on 35th Street Southwest for reports of a fight late Saturday night. Police say there, Israel Reyes assaulted two people and stabbed a third before fleeing on foot. The person who was stabbed was hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Police said Reyes spit on the deputy as he was being taken into custody.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
NWS Cheyenne: Bitterly Cold Today, Warming Trend Ahead
It's going to be much colder today with temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. "Daytime highs are expected to be in the 20s for areas along and east of I-25, with upper teens west," the NWS said. "Windy conditions will persist, especially...
capcity.news
Laramie County School District connects with the local community to connect students with community efforts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Representatives from various organizations throughout Cheyenne gathered to discuss ways to connect students to the community. This is an effort by Laramie County School District 1 to give students a foothold in the community and to help students learn civic responsibility. “I went to an event...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0