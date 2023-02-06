ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday

The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin offering free assistance to help residents recover from ice storm

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin families hit hardest by last week’s ice storm are getting some much-needed help on Thursday. The City of Austin is offering free assistance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at pop-up multi-agency resource centers or MARCs. Dora Ancira showed up at the MARC at 1000...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Source: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired

Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will either resign or be fired from his position. City sources tell us an unnamed official will be talking with Cronk as early as next week and a decision will be made no later than Wednesday. The sources spoke to us on the condition they...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin City Council meets to address ice storm, review Cronk's employment

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council convened for the first time since last week's severe ice storm, addressing several of the key concerns through that emergency. Front of mind was Spencer Cronk's role as City Manager, which has faced sharp criticism throughout the storm. Mayor Kirk Watson and three city council members introduced an emergency measure earlier this week to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man pulled from SUV that drove off bridge overnight into Guadalupe River identified

SEGUIN, Texas - Around noon on Thursday, First Responders were able to remove a Nissan Rogue from the Guadalupe River where they found the body of the driver. Noel Joshua Hernandez, 29, from Overton, Texas was recovered after an SUV was pulled from the Guadalupe River after it drove off a bridge on Thursday in an early morning accident.
OVERTON, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ordered to pay $90M to ABIA South Terminal operator in eminent domain dispute

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is ordered to pay $90 million to Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, after receiving a court-appointed special commissioner's property valuation determination for the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In mid-June, the Austin City Council gave the green light to start the eminent...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice storm

The Austin Police Department said 70-year-old Janice Erickson died last week after being involved in a 10-car pileup in south Austin. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection with South Congress Avenue. Crews responded to the scene and the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls

Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin, APA reach four-year labor contract agreement

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association have announced that they have reached a tentative, four-year agreement for a new labor contract. Negotiations for a new contract have gone on for nearly a year. At a press conference Thursday, leaders including city manager Spencer...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Council Member Alison Alter expresses reservations about City Manager Cronk

AUSTIN, Texas — Council Member Alison Alter took to Twitter Monday afternoon to express her reservations about City Manager Spencer Cronk’s ability to manage the city. Alter said she will be co-sponsoring an item at the city council meeting on Thursday to evaluate the employment of the city manager with Mayor Kirk Watson, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and Council Member Chito Vela.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy