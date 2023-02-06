Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Over 7,700 Austin Energy customers without power Friday morning due to circuit lockout
AUSTIN, Texas — At 6:26 a.m. Friday, 7,772 Austin Energy customers were without power due to a “circuit lockout,” according to the company. The majority of the outages happened in south Austin near William Cannon Drive. ALSO | Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's...
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters Friday
The City of Austin has activated overnight cold weather shelters for Friday due to the dropping temperatures. Also | Cat killed in overnight fire at S Austin duplex. While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone in need of a warm place to spend the night.
CBS Austin
Austin offering free assistance to help residents recover from ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin families hit hardest by last week’s ice storm are getting some much-needed help on Thursday. The City of Austin is offering free assistance Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at pop-up multi-agency resource centers or MARCs. Dora Ancira showed up at the MARC at 1000...
CBS Austin
Source: Austin City Manager Cronk will resign or be fired
Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk will either resign or be fired from his position. City sources tell us an unnamed official will be talking with Cronk as early as next week and a decision will be made no later than Wednesday. The sources spoke to us on the condition they...
CBS Austin
No threat detected after police investigate 'suspicious package' at LINE Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE:. The Austin Police Department determined there was no active threat after investigating a "suspicious package" found at the LINE hotel Friday afternoon. The department's EOD unit found the reported device and said there was "no known threat" associated with it. The Congress Avenue bridge and...
CBS Austin
Austin City Council meets to address ice storm, review Cronk's employment
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council convened for the first time since last week's severe ice storm, addressing several of the key concerns through that emergency. Front of mind was Spencer Cronk's role as City Manager, which has faced sharp criticism throughout the storm. Mayor Kirk Watson and three city council members introduced an emergency measure earlier this week to "evaluate" Cronk's employment with the city.
CBS Austin
New winter storm and old problems raise questions about Austin leaders' response to crises
Austin officials’ fumbles during last week’s winter storm are prompting deeper questions about how the city responds to crises — and whether a shakeup is needed in the top echelons of the city’s management. As major winter storms last week and in 2021 knocked out the...
CBS Austin
Leander family loses home, pets in fire during ice storm trying to stay warm
LEANDER, Texas — A Leander family is staying in a hotel after losing their home to a fire during last week's ice storm. The community is now rallying behind the family to raise enough money so they can find a new home. It didn’t take long for smoke from...
CBS Austin
Man pulled from SUV that drove off bridge overnight into Guadalupe River identified
SEGUIN, Texas - Around noon on Thursday, First Responders were able to remove a Nissan Rogue from the Guadalupe River where they found the body of the driver. Noel Joshua Hernandez, 29, from Overton, Texas was recovered after an SUV was pulled from the Guadalupe River after it drove off a bridge on Thursday in an early morning accident.
CBS Austin
VOLUNTEER w/ your VALENTINE: Sort diapers, eat sweets, sip bubbles at Austin Diaper Bank
If you are looking for a way to make a difference and give a unique gift to your loved one, you found it!. The Austin Diaper Bank is hosting 3 "Volunteer with your Valentine" events Saturday through Valentine's Day. You can help change the lives of families and babies in...
CBS Austin
Skillpoint Alliance graduates newest class of HVAC techs; touts free upskilling
AUSTIN, Texas — More local workers are getting a chance to compete for the new jobs that are coming to Austin. On Friday local non-profit Skillpoint Alliance turned out a new set of workers upskilled to qualify for jobs in the construction industry. Ramon Hernandez is among the graduates...
CBS Austin
Austin ordered to pay $90M to ABIA South Terminal operator in eminent domain dispute
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is ordered to pay $90 million to Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, after receiving a court-appointed special commissioner's property valuation determination for the South Terminal at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. In mid-June, the Austin City Council gave the green light to start the eminent...
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice storm
The Austin Police Department said 70-year-old Janice Erickson died last week after being involved in a 10-car pileup in south Austin. It happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 on West Ben White Boulevard near the intersection with South Congress Avenue. Crews responded to the scene and the...
CBS Austin
DPS investigating fatal crash near Marble Falls
Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday near Marble Falls. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East FM 1431, just east of the Hill County town. The roadway was momentarily closed in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the scene. ALSO...
CBS Austin
City of Austin, APA reach four-year labor contract agreement
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association have announced that they have reached a tentative, four-year agreement for a new labor contract. Negotiations for a new contract have gone on for nearly a year. At a press conference Thursday, leaders including city manager Spencer...
CBS Austin
AirTags may bring peace of mind while traveling, but experts warn of security concerns
AUSTIN, Texas — Technology has made it easier to know where all of your things are at once, but does the convenience come at a cost?. Apple’s product, AirTag, is one of many devices used to track belongings. The round device has become a travel companion when hitting the skies.
CBS Austin
Austin police search for missing man last seen on Rainey Street early Sunday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a 30-year-old man who went missing over the weekend. Police say Jason John was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday, February 5 on Rainey Street walking towards the Lady Bird Lake Trail. He is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs...
CBS Austin
Council Member Alison Alter expresses reservations about City Manager Cronk
AUSTIN, Texas — Council Member Alison Alter took to Twitter Monday afternoon to express her reservations about City Manager Spencer Cronk’s ability to manage the city. Alter said she will be co-sponsoring an item at the city council meeting on Thursday to evaluate the employment of the city manager with Mayor Kirk Watson, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes and Council Member Chito Vela.
