Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Keeping the Lakota/Dakota language alive with classes at UTTC
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When a language is lost, it can be gone forever. Now a group of people is striving to maintain the history and the Lakota language. Here in this classroom, a Native language is being revived, on a coloring sheet or more advanced coursework where there is a space for every age in the community.
Bismarck couple wins Flurry Fest scavenger hunt
This year's prize is a gift package that includes a variety of golf, fitness, and pool passes.
kfgo.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
KFYR-TV
Great American Bike Race announces changes to benefitting families
BISMARCK, N.D. - Changes are coming to the Great American Bike Race. The annual stationary bike race was started more than 25 years ago as a fundraiser to help kids and young adults who live with cerebral palsy and other conditions. Over the years, the event has raised nearly $5...
KFYR-TV
Dickinson’s Cabin Fever raises money for Ronald McDonald House
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A unique benefit to support the Ronald McDonald House in Bismarck takes place this Saturday in Dickinson. Cabin Fever at the Eagles Club features a live band and silent auction with items such as bikes, a bonfire pit, and more. A ticket in will also get...
KFYR-TV
Flasher second graders call 911
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - Responders say it’s important to know what to do in an emergency. They say even young children can be taught about 911 and when and when not to place a call. Second graders in Flasher met with law enforcement and dispatchers to learn that lesson first-hand.
KFYR-TV
Neighbors’ backyard ice rink brings Bismarck families together
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota winters can be cold, dark, and icy. Yet for some, the weather is welcome. A group of Bismarck parents, with almost enough kids to field a couple of hockey teams, built a backyard ice rink that has brought their families and the neighborhood together.
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
KFYR-TV
Take home a final memory from Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been one month since Bismarck’s Borrowed Bucks closed its doors quite suddenly, and many started to notice the decorations on the walls have been disappearing. As the lights go down for the last time…. “It was just time to be done.”. ...the party...
6 Legitimate Businesses That Could Take This Prime Spot In Mandan
The strip in Mandan. It's almost world-famous. At least in the Bismarck Mandan area anyway. Otherwise known as Memorial Highway (its official name) is home to a wide variety of businesses. However, a prime spot on the strip has been vacant now for a couple of years. The beloved lounge...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills circulating on school lunches, residents with disabilities, snow removal
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several bills are circulating involving a few hot-button issues in Bismarck as the legislative session continues. Lawmakers are considering a bill that would allocate general fund money toward school lunch programs. A House bill would allocate nearly 90-million dollars to fund lunches for the 2023 and 2024...
Long-time basketball coach passes away after battle with cancer
After a lengthy battle with cancer, long-time Bismarck area basketball coach Jim Jeske passed away Wednesday. Jeske coached at Century High School and most recently at Bismarck State College in the 2021-22 season, stepping away due to health. From New England, ND, Jeske worked many jobs in education, including arriving at Bismarck Public Schools in […]
KFYR-TV
Jim Jeske Passes Away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jim Jeske’s battle with cancer ended Wednesday. Jeske was coaching basketball at Bismarck State last year, but his health would not allow him to continue. Jim won a state championship at Carrington before heading to Century where he had a successful run with the girls...
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
KFYR-TV
Legacy Sabers Boys Wrestling
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This might surprise wrestling fans from the Capital City, but Legacy is tied with B.H.S. with the most top-ranked boys among the Class-A high schools in Bismarck. The Sabers have two number one individuals, and another rated second. Nic Enzminger and J-J Thompson are on top...
Bomb threat causes evacuation at South Bismarck Walmart
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Police responded to the South Bismarck Walmart early this morning regarding a bomb threat that came in around 7:50 a.m. According to the Bismarck Police Department, management at the South Walmart evacuated the store while members of the Bismarck Police Bomb Squad and Bismarck Police Department assisted management with clearing […]
In Bismarck – Something Fresh And Exciting Coming Soon
This is something we need more of, especially since the sad trend lately has been restaurants and businesses closing their doors for good. Do you ever feel like you are in a rut? The same thing almost every single day? You go to work 5 days a week, right around the same time every morning you take the same roads, and you arrive pretty much on "Auto-Pilot", more than likely it's the same sad sack lunch - a blah bologna sandwich ( no offense to you bologna lovers ) with a badly bruised banana. Well, something new and fresh is in the works and it's coming soon to Bismarck!
KFYR-TV
Pretrial agreement rejected in Morton County fatal crash case
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge rejected a proposed pretrial agreement Wednesday that would have dropped a negligent homicide charge against a Minnesota man. Prosecutors say in March last year, Hashi Shire, 37, was arguing with his passenger when driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers at high speeds on ice-covered I-94 in Morton County. They say he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
Comments / 0