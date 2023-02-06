STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Cheifs linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO