wcbi.com
Program at ICC-Tupelo seeks to interest high school students in healthcare
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The healthcare profession faces a shortage of workers, but a program at ICC’s Tupelo campus is hoping to spark some interest in the field among high school students. It was a look at real-life simulations healthcare workers face every day. Juniors and seniors from...
wcbi.com
Record-Setting Winners Claim Prizes
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions® ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County...
wcbi.com
WCBI hosts first-ever Weather Roadshow at Rent Auditorium
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI Weather Roadshow was a success. Many people from around the community gathered in Rent Auditorium on the MUW campus to learn more about weather from the experts themselves. Our meteorologists answered questions, performed experiments, and even forecasted the weather for the 6 p.m....
wcbi.com
City leaders respond to FOIA request, Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City leaders in Columbus responded to questions about a Freedom Of Information Act request and Ethics Complaint filed by WCBI. WCBI filed the ethics complaint yesterday, after receiving no response from the city about requests for information regarding a shooting on 14th Avenue North, on January 19.
wcbi.com
Church family, community ready to support AJ Brown, Willie Gay
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Starkville natives who grew up together will line up against each other this Sunday on the football field. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown and Cheifs linebacker Willie Gay grew up together at 16th Section Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville. Then they played on the Starkville High School 2015 championship team together. This Sunday, they’ll be opponents in the big game.
wcbi.com
Lowndes County Schools see impact of Early Learning Collaborative
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Schools are celebrating 10 years of the Early Learning Collaborative program and the success that the program has brought. In 2013, Lowndes County Schools got the opportunity to bring the Early Learning Collaborative to their Schools. 10 years later they are seeing...
wcbi.com
Aluminum Dynamics set to break ground in Lowndes County March 7
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A groundbreaking date is set for the largest economic development project in state history. The ceremony for Aluminum Dynamics will be on March 7 on Charleigh Ford Jr. Drive. Activity on making the groundbreaking possible has been happening for weeks. The $2.5 billion aluminum...
wcbi.com
Mother Goose teaches children manners, etiquette during Valentine’s party
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a lesson in manners and etiquette taught by Mother Goose during a Valentine’s Party. The party and lesson in etiquette took place during Mother Goose’s weekly story hour at the Columbus and Lowndes County Public Library. WCBI’s Allie Martin was a special guest of Mother Goose and he was able to help with the lessons.
wcbi.com
IAHS Indian Players bring ‘Frozen Jr’ to the stage
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Disney movie is getting the stage treatment at an area high school. For months, the IAHS Indian Players have been memorizing lines and songs. The 2023 Production brings one of the most popular Disney movies to the stage. Frozen Junior follows the familiar...
wcbi.com
Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire. Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay. Daughtry said he...
wcbi.com
Clay County Volunteer Fire Dept. receives grant for equipment, resources
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay county volunteer fire department received a grant through FEMA to get improved equipment throughout the department. The Assistance to Firefighters Grant has helped first responders obtain critically needed equipment. The department received the grant on Wednesday and department staff has high hopes...
wcbi.com
Columbus Mayor throws first pitch at open of MUW softball season
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mayor Keith Gaskin stepped out of the office and onto the pitcher’s mound Friday. The mayor threw out the first pitch to open the MUW Owls season. This is one way Columbus is showing support for MUW’s growing athletic program. The MUW athletic...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officer injured after responding to shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured after the windshield of his car is shot out early this morning. The shooting happened near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street at about 12:45 a.m. This video at the scene was originally posted on the Columbus, Mississippi Watch...
wcbi.com
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
wcbi.com
Heart attack survivor thanks medical professionals for saving her life
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Pontotoc woman is grateful for the swift actions of the medical professionals at North Mississippi Medical Center. When Sarah Reynolds had a heart attack, cardiologists were able to use a new temporary heart pump for the first time in this region, and help her get on the road to recovery.
wcbi.com
Weekend rain chance
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Finishing off the week a little bit drier, but with plenty of clouds sticking around. Rain returns for the weekend and also again a couple of times next week. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy sky conditions will continue through the night and into the weekend. Temperatures tonight will...
wcbi.com
Police identify suspect in deadly Tuesday night shooting in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We learned new information about a deadly shooting in Amory and what may have sparked the gunfire. Now, 40-year-old Jermaine McIntosh is charged with murder. McIntosh turned himself in shortly after the shooting. He remains in the Monroe County jail. Investigators say shots rang out...
wcbi.com
Amory police investigate deadly Tuesday night shooting
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory Police are investigating a deadly shooting. Early Tuesday night, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 111th Street and J Avenue. It is still an active investigation and police are gathering evidence, but we do know one person was dead of apparent gunshot wounds.
