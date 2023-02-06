Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Fishing clubs recommend ATV travel only as Lake Winnebago ice weakens
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WLUK) -- Just two days before sturgeon spearing season, fishing clubs along Lake Winnebago are advising travelers to use ATVs and UTVs only as warm weather weakens the ice. Many fishing clubs along the lake have held back on putting out bridges that cross cracks in the ice,...
Fox11online.com
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com
Satellite images show narrow band of snow across Wisconsin from Thursday's storm
(WLUK) -- Most of Wisconsin missed out on the big snowfall Thursday, but satellite images a day later show a distinct band of snow from southwestern Wisconsin to southern Door County. According to the National Weather Service, 9 inches of snow fell in Dubuque, Iowa. Madison saw 7 inches, Fond...
Fox11online.com
Wine from coral-encrusted bottles makes waves in Northeast Wisconsin
DE PERE, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca-based company is making waves with its exclusive, coral-encrusted product: Wine of the Sea. BZ Consortium is the first U.S. importer of the unique wine. What makes it so special is that it truly comes from the sea. After being produced in France, Italy...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin expands free COVID-19 testing program
(WLUK) -- You can now get even more at-home COVID-19 self-test kits for free. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services expanded its free COVID-19 testing program to allow two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month instead of one. Each kit contains five rapid antigen tests, for a total of...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continue to rise
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin have increased for a fourth consecutive day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average rising to 500 new cases, a level last seen on Jan. 28. There were 697 cases confirmed on Tuesday, the most in a single day since Jan. 18.
Comments / 0