Summit County, UT

Summit County Council reviews Dakota Pacific traffic study

Dakota Pacific’s traffic study examined 14 intersections around Kimball Junction—nine that already exist and five more that would be added. The study found that putting new businesses and housing at Kimball Junction would likely increase driver wait times about two seconds at most intersections. Wait times could increase by 30 seconds at the biggest intersection, Interstate 80 and state Route 224, and at the corner of Tech Park Drive and Landmark Drive.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide

The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
HEBER CITY, UT
Mail delivery falters in Summit County as snow buries mailboxes

Some neighborhoods have been hit harder than others with service interruptions. And postmaster Christopher Kerwood said some winter problems are annual events. But this year has brought an unusual number of people saying they aren’t getting their mail. Dena Corson and her family live in the Silver Springs neighborhood...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Mountain Trails plans to connect new trail network during spring cleanup

There’s always a list of mountain trails that need to be repaired in spring. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith said dozens of trees fall down each winter, blocking trails. As soon as the snow melts, trail crews will start working their way up the mountain. This year, they will also focus on how to connect the hundreds of miles of existing trails.
PARK CITY, UT
Francis City Council appoints Jeremie Forman as mayor

New Francis Mayor Jeremie Forman is a school resource sergeant for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He had served on the Francis city council for over a decade until his fellow councilmembers appointed him mayor at their monthly meeting Jan. 12. This is standard procedure when a vacancy opens up mid-term.
FRANCIS, UT
Shayne Scott takes over as new Summit County Manager

New County Manager Shayne Scott comes to the Wasatch Back from the community of Kaysville in Davis County. Scott grew up in St. George, graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s in geographic information systems. He became the GIS coordinator for Washington County shortly thereafter. He earned a...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Carports collapse, damage cars

Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road. Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow. No one was injured, and the carport was not...
HEBER CITY, UT
Heber officials debate building-height limits

New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
HEBER CITY, UT
Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on U.S. 40 near milepost 13. That’s near the intersection with State Route 32 a couple of miles north of Heber City. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved four cars. One person was killed and several others sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate.
HEBER CITY, UT
Kenny Loggins announces Deer Valley show, tickets on sale Friday

Tickets go on sale for the Grammy winner's "This Is It" farewell tour Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Deer Valley is offering three options: general admission premium floor, reserve seating and regular general admission. To purchase tickets, concertgoers must have an account with AXS Ticketing. Click here to create...
PARK CITY, UT
Park City, UT
