Dakota Pacific’s traffic study examined 14 intersections around Kimball Junction—nine that already exist and five more that would be added. The study found that putting new businesses and housing at Kimball Junction would likely increase driver wait times about two seconds at most intersections. Wait times could increase by 30 seconds at the biggest intersection, Interstate 80 and state Route 224, and at the corner of Tech Park Drive and Landmark Drive.

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 4 HOURS AGO