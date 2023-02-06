Read full article on original website
Summit County Council reviews Dakota Pacific traffic study
Dakota Pacific’s traffic study examined 14 intersections around Kimball Junction—nine that already exist and five more that would be added. The study found that putting new businesses and housing at Kimball Junction would likely increase driver wait times about two seconds at most intersections. Wait times could increase by 30 seconds at the biggest intersection, Interstate 80 and state Route 224, and at the corner of Tech Park Drive and Landmark Drive.
Heberite proposes arcade, performance hall at historic Main Street theater
A Heber City man has an idea to turn one of his community’s most historic buildings into an entertainment center. The Avon and Ideal theaters on Heber City Main Street have stopped showing movies, but plans are in the works to possibly revitalize one of the buildings with new fun activities.
Heber City suggests uniform dark sky policy county-wide
The night sky in the Heber Valley has drawn a lot of attention recently, and local governments are looking at standardizing regulations to keep it dark. In a Wasatch County work meeting Wednesday, Heber City and Midway government leaders said they’ve taken strides to protect the local dark sky and plan to do more.
Mail delivery falters in Summit County as snow buries mailboxes
Some neighborhoods have been hit harder than others with service interruptions. And postmaster Christopher Kerwood said some winter problems are annual events. But this year has brought an unusual number of people saying they aren’t getting their mail. Dena Corson and her family live in the Silver Springs neighborhood...
Mountain Trails plans to connect new trail network during spring cleanup
There’s always a list of mountain trails that need to be repaired in spring. Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Smith said dozens of trees fall down each winter, blocking trails. As soon as the snow melts, trail crews will start working their way up the mountain. This year, they will also focus on how to connect the hundreds of miles of existing trails.
Deer Valley to start parking and shuttle program at Treasure Mountain Junior High
A private, direct shuttle service will take skiers to the Snow Park base. The shuttles are scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays. The new program is set to run through April 2. In a press release, Deer Valley said it’s...
LDS Church hits brakes on request to change Heber Valley dark sky rules
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is putting its request to change local dark sky rules on hold for the time being. After requesting in November to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code, the LDS Church still has no date to appear in front of the county’s planning commission.
Francis City Council appoints Jeremie Forman as mayor
New Francis Mayor Jeremie Forman is a school resource sergeant for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. He had served on the Francis city council for over a decade until his fellow councilmembers appointed him mayor at their monthly meeting Jan. 12. This is standard procedure when a vacancy opens up mid-term.
Park City family hosts U.S. Ski & Snowboard fundraiser to help meet $200,000 goal
When Carol Jeske moved to town in January 2021, she couldn’t ski due to a knee injury. Fortunately, she met Caroline Claire, a member of the U.S. Freeski team, who helped out by skiing with the Jeske's kids. “And through her, we just met more and more of the...
Authorities investigating death of Park City Mountain employee at Slopeside Village
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 40-year-old man and Park City Mountain employee died earlier this week at Slopeside Village, the new affordable employee housing complex at the base of Canyons Village. The man was a resident of Slopeside, which opened late last year. The exact time...
Two drug prevention webinars available to Summit County parents at no cost
Standing at 6’9”, Officer Jermaine Galloway may have an imposing presence, but his goal is to educate, not intimidate. After 18 years in law enforcement in Idaho, Galloway is sharing his knowledge and experience to teach communities about drug and alcohol prevention. His program is called Tall Cop...
Pickleball debate packs house, stretches hours in Park City Council meeting
The city council was not scheduled to vote on anything pickleball-related, just discuss recreational facilities upgrades that could impact those who play. And members of that group turned out in droves to weigh in on why the city needs more courts for the sport. Somewhere around 90 people attended the...
Shayne Scott takes over as new Summit County Manager
New County Manager Shayne Scott comes to the Wasatch Back from the community of Kaysville in Davis County. Scott grew up in St. George, graduating from Utah State University with a bachelor’s in geographic information systems. He became the GIS coordinator for Washington County shortly thereafter. He earned a...
Carports collapse, damage cars
Heber City police responded to a carport collapse at Wing Pointe Apartments Sunday afternoon, at 333 Airport Road. Five vehicles were under the debris. The police on the scene reported the awning appeared to have collapsed due to the heavy snow. No one was injured, and the carport was not...
Heber officials debate building-height limits
New housing and more business, or a small-town feel? As Heber’s population booms, the debate is part of the city’s growing pains and was the focus of a conversation about the city’s future strategy Wednesday. The Heber City Council and planning commission held a joint meeting and...
Park City School District working with state to address soil code violations
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, sent the school district two letters in December. One sent Dec. 22 said Utah environmental code requires special permission to store piles of dirt like those behind Treasure Mountain Junior High longer than 90 days. The piles have been there in some form since 2017.
Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on U.S. 40 near milepost 13. That’s near the intersection with State Route 32 a couple of miles north of Heber City. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved four cars. One person was killed and several others sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate.
Park City Transit remembering civil rights activism during Black History Month
Colvin was arrested in Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white woman — nine months before Parks was arrested for the same act on the same Montgomery bus system. Colvin was also one of four women plaintiffs in Browder v....
Ecker Hill Middle School principal responds to student acts of discrimination with community email
According to the email, the incidents involve students using racial slurs for different groups. Jenkins said they are highly offensive and make students feel unsafe. The principal said the behavior is pervasive and often based in ignorance and influenced by social media. On Feb. 13 and 14, Ecker Hill administration...
Kenny Loggins announces Deer Valley show, tickets on sale Friday
Tickets go on sale for the Grammy winner's "This Is It" farewell tour Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Deer Valley is offering three options: general admission premium floor, reserve seating and regular general admission. To purchase tickets, concertgoers must have an account with AXS Ticketing. Click here to create...
