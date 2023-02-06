Read full article on original website
WIBW
Father, son arrested following alleged meth lab fire at Pottawatomie Co. home
LOUISVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a meth lab sparked a fire and landed a father and son behind bars. The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office said crews were called just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a mobile home fire in the 400 block of E. Plum St. in Louisville.
WIBW
3 arrested following months-long investigation into Salina homicide
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people have been arrested following a months-long investigation into a homicide in Salina that left one person dead and two others with serious gunshot wounds. The Salina Police Department says that on Wednesday, Feb. 8, after a lengthy investigation, it did find probable cause to...
WIBW
Officials search for man wanted on felony warrant believed to be around Abilene
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant out of Saline Co. who is believed to be around the Abilene area. The Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for Patrick Paul Woodcox, 54, who is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
WIBW
Third man arrested in Aggieville homicide that led to officer-involved shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A third man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Aggieville in 2022 which led to an officer-involved shooting. The Riley County Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Edward Wright, 27, of Junction City, was arrested for a murder that happened more than a year prior.
KVOE
Final pretrial in Chase County shooting case set for Monday
The final pretrial in a Chase County shooting incident is coming early next week. Eric Joseph McClure will appear in Cottonwood Falls at 1:30 pm before Judge Laura Miser. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year. The driver of the vehicle, Erik Reyes of Emporia, was wounded but survived.
WIBW
Manhattan teen arrested for November high school bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan teen has been arrested for a bathroom fire set at a local high school near the end of November as well as a few other infractions. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, officials were called to the 2300 block of Oak St. in Manhattan where a teen was arrested for a months-old bathroom fire at Manhattan High School.
Kan. woman accused of abducting her 3 children turns herself in
GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas woman accused of abducting her three children turned herself in on Monday. Just after 1p .m. Monday, 29-year-old Jeana Foley turned herself in to the Junction City Police Department, according to a media release. Police took her into custody on her felony warrant on requested...
Three people from Salina arrested for 2022 deadly shooting case
Three people from Salina have been arrested for a 2022 deadly shooting case.
Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
WIBW
Silver Lake Police warn residents of potential bond scam
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police are warning residents not to fall for a scam that asks for bond money for a relative. The Silver Lake Police Department warned residents on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has been made aware of a new scam circulating the area. It said residents have received phone calls that state a relative has been arrested and a bond company needs $18,000 to prevent them from being jailed.
WIBW
Riley County addresses the risk of fentanyl
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - With fentanyl becoming very dangerous across the state, Riley County has made it a message to address. On the street, it’s known by names like dirty thirty but officially, it’s fentanyl. It caused one overdose in Riley County in 2019 as that number jumped to 25 in 2022.
WIBW
Officials release pictures of Manhattan Menards theft suspect
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are attempting to identify a man they have photos of as a suspect in a recent theft at Manhattan’s Menards. Riley County Police say they are looking to identify the man pictured as a suspect in a theft from Menards, in the 500 block of McCall Rd., that happened on Sunday, Feb. 5. In the incident, two generators were stolen, a wrench, a vinyl sliding window and a water softener which cost the business about $2,780.
WIBW
Saline Co. officials search for man wanted on aggravated battery, robbery warrant
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Saline County are looking for a man who is wanted on felony warrants for aggravated battery and aggravated robbery who may be in the Abilene area. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8, that it has asked the public to keep...
Missouri man arrested in Kansas after I-70 traffic stop nets marijuana, mushrooms
A 49-year-old Missouri man was arrested following a traffic stop and drug search on Interstate 70 in Dickinson County.
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office warns Shawnee Co. residents of scam “officers”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Shawnee Co. have warned residents about a scam circulating the area in which the caller says it is an “officer” with the Sheriff’s Office. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned residents on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, that it has received multiple...
KVOE
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
WIBW
Junction City celebrates its birthday with a special surprise
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City held its 164th birthday celebration today with a special surprise. The celebration was held in front of Central National Bank to unveil a Junction City statue. The statue was in honor of Junction City and EJ and Eunice Rolfs. Both of them were very grateful for this honor and it showed with the community there.
Man who escaped Saline County law enforcement in December found dead
It began in late Dec, 28 when a Saline County deputy attempted to stop a pickup truck with an expired tag near Broadway and State Street in Salina.
Saline County Booking Activity, Feb. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 49; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
WIBW
Fatality occurs in train accident south of Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A train-vehicle accident south of Burlingame has resulted in a fatality. Kansas High Patrol (KHP) identified Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton, as the driver in the accident. KHP also stated Neilson was Westbound on 189th Street. Neilson was struck when he failed to yield to an...
