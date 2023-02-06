The final pretrial in a Chase County shooting incident is coming early next week. Eric Joseph McClure will appear in Cottonwood Falls at 1:30 pm before Judge Laura Miser. McClure is charged with aggravated battery and criminal use of a weapon after he allegedly shot at an SUV traveling from Emporia towards McPherson on Kansas Highway 150 in mid-May of last year. The driver of the vehicle, Erik Reyes of Emporia, was wounded but survived.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO