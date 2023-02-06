ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel of Terror owner wants fair compensation as city hears bid to condemn building

By Sara Karnes, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
As the city contemplates condemning a decades-old scare spot, the Hotel of Terror owner wants to be fairly compensated to move his business.

Springfield City Council will hear discussion on a bill condemning Hotel of Terror on Monday evening. If the eminent domain process is approved, the Jordan Creek renewal project can continue.

Sterling Mathis opened Hotel of Terror and later Dungeons of Doom with his family in 1978. The city of Springfield has "tried for a long time to make me go away, and they've not been able to," Mathis said.

The city entered negotiations with Mathis to relinquish the building starting in 2019. At first, Mathis said he was offered $200,000 to move, but that amount has been raised to $500,000. The current offered amount doesn't come close to what is actually needed to move his scare operation, he said.

"(The city's) own architect said it was probably a million-dollar project," Mathis said. "It's got to be at least that to be able to move it."

Mathis described Hotel of Terror as a "turn-key operation." He's able to sweep up, turn the lights on, hire workers and open.

"I've spent 45 years building that building to what it's like," Mathis said. "If I go somewhere else, and I have to start from scratch, I'll have to quit my other job." (Mathis also works as a sales representative for a boat company).

Mathis already has a plan for what he could do. He wants to expand Dungeons of Doom, at 701 W. Wall St., have the roof replaced, stairs extended and more.

It'll just take money.

"I can't just move some file cabinets and pack up some masks and go," Mathis said.

Inside Hotel of Terror, many of the props and designs have been built into the building itself.

"There's a 20-foot swinging bridge in there that is built in place," Mathis said. "I can't take that out. You'd have to destroy it and then try to set it up somewhere else. So as far as moving stuff, it's impossible. You can't move it. I'll have to rebuild it somewhere else."

Now 60 years old, Mathis said he doesn't want to work that hard anymore, but he'd be happy to oversee someone the city hires to help.

"They wouldn't have to pay me a nickel, but they'd have to fix the other place the same as what I had," Mathis said.

If eminent domain proceeds, a judge could look over the case and award compensation. Mathis hopes once it gets to that point, he can have a jury trial.

"Hotel of Terror has been around here for years, and it needs to continue to be around — it is a staple," Mathis said. "They (the city) just talked about spending $16 million on the Hammons Field. So there's $16 million for the city to take it over, and I get people like baseball; they love baseball, but they also love Hotel of Terror." (The city is considering a $12 million purchase agreement with $4 million in upgrades to take over Hammons Field).

"I'm not looking for $16 million," Mathis continued. "I'm looking to just rebuild it somewhere else."

Chris Dunnaway, principal engineer of Stormwater Management, said the city of Springfield is committed to reaching a deal with Mathis.

"We'll continue to try to negotiate with the property owner as we move forward," Dunnaway said. "We're hoping to reach a resolution without going through the court as well. We've submitted numerous offers and just don't seem never to get anywhere with it."

'The building's gotta go' to allow Jordan Creek daylighting

If the city enters the eminent domain process, it could take up to a year before it gains possession of the property and pays out compensation, said Dunnaway, who told the News-Leader in a phone interview that this "lengthy process" is always a last resort.

If all is accomplished within this year, Dunnaway said permits and bidding will hopefully begin in spring 2024 with roughly 18 months of construction and an estimated $25 million in cost to complete the Renew Jordan Creek Project. The goal of the plan is to help improve water quality and address flooding issues that have beset downtown for years, while making downtown more aesthetic.

"We're about at the point where it's going to delay construction if we don't go now," Dunnaway said.

Once the city has possession, Mathis will have 90 days to remove the personal property from the building. The city has hired a third-party consultant to assist with the relocation process and Mathis will be able to file for reimbursement on other moving expenses.

Currently, there is a bridge adjacent to the Hotel of Terror. It cannot be fixed without demolishing the scare site, Dunnaway said.

"The building's gotta go," Dunnaway said. "The bridge right now is just in a really poor condition, structurally. We've already load posted it to restrict the use of buses and other large vehicles from using it."

Not only does the bridge need to be replaced, but the area frequently floods. Drivers sometimes attempt to drive through rising water, and Dunnaway said they're lucky not to be swept downstream.

This construction is about "maintaining our transportation system for emergency response, (City Utilities) transit and then just the everyday public," Dunnaway said.

City Council meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Historic City Hall, 830 N. Boonville Ave.

Sara Karnes is the Outdoors Reporter with the Springfield News-Leader. Follow along with her adventures on Twitter and Instagram @Sara_Karnes. Got a story to tell? Email her at skarnes@springfi.gannett.com.

