Los Angeles, CA

Idaho8.com

Look of the Week: With these big red boots, fashion is entering its silly era

Are you into cosplay? If you’re plugged into luxury fashion’s latest trends, the answer might unwittingly be yes. From Loewe’s Spring-Summer 2023 Minnie Mouse stilettos (which have already received the Kylie Jenner seal of approval) to Balenciaga’s Hummer Derby clown-like loafers, playful footwear appears to be on the rise. This week, another pair of shoes has entered the chat: The Big Red Boot.
Depeche Mode releases first song since death of founding member Andy Fletcher

Rock band Depeche Mode is back with its first new song since the death of founding member Andy Fletcher last year. Remaining band members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore dropped new song “Ghosts Again” — the lead single off their new album “Memento Mori” — on Thursday, along with a haunting black-and-white music video.
Madonna: The life story you may not know

Madonna arrives at the ‘I Am Because We Are’ Premiere. For almost four decades, Madonna has been one of our most notorious stars, continually shapeshifting, breaking cultural boundaries, and smashing longstanding records. Her star power is there in the numbers: Madonna remains the bestselling female artist of all time, having sold 335 million albums and singles and counting. She’s won Grammys, Brit Awards, MTV Music Awards, Golden Globes, and a slate of other honors.
Burt Bacharach: Songs you may not know he wrote

Burt Bacharach has one of the most impressive songbooks in the history of the music industry. And while he is incredibly well known for hits like “Walk on By” by Dionne Warwick and “I Say A Little Prayer,” which was first recorded by Warwick and then covered by Aretha Franklin (both songs he co-wrote with Hal David), there are a few other songs that may not be as well known.

