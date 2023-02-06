WWE Raw Preview (Feb. 6, 2023): Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

WrestleMania 39 season is in full swing and Elimination Chamber 2023 is right around the corner, so this week's Monday Night Raw promises to be a busy one. On top of an appearance from Brock Lesnar (likely to continue his program with Bobby Lashley and set up a rubber match between the two), there will be three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for the Feb. 18 event -- Montez Ford vs. Elias, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven. Finally, the Steel Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Bayley that was originally booked for Raw's 30th Anniversary special will finally take place.

Raw also saw five wrestlers move from the SmackDown brand over to Monday nights this week in Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios. It's possible any of them could appear on the show in some form or fashion tonight.

WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View 2023 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Angelo Dawkins/Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford/Elias (Elimination Chamber)

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Angelo Dawkins/Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford/Elias (Elimination Chamber) Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Candice LeRae/Mia Yim/Carmella/Piper Niven

This story is developing...