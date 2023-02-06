ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

WWE Raw Preview (Feb. 6, 2023): Brock Lesnar, Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IUk1_0keXUJuX00

WrestleMania 39 season is in full swing and Elimination Chamber 2023 is right around the corner, so this week's Monday Night Raw promises to be a busy one. On top of an appearance from Brock Lesnar (likely to continue his program with Bobby Lashley and set up a rubber match between the two), there will be three Elimination Chamber qualifying matches for the Feb. 18 event -- Montez Ford vs. Elias, Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest and Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven. Finally, the Steel Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Bayley that was originally booked for Raw's 30th Anniversary special will finally take place.

Raw also saw five wrestlers move from the SmackDown brand over to Monday nights this week in Maximum Male Models and Los Lotharios. It's possible any of them could appear on the show in some form or fashion tonight.

Related:

WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View 2023 Card

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn
  • United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Bronson Reed vs. Angelo Dawkins/Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford/Elias (Elimination Chamber)
  • Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki Cross vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya vs. Candice LeRae/Mia Yim/Carmella/Piper Niven

This story is developing...

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Samu Hopes This Anoa'i Family Member Joins The Bloodline

Much like the star of "Zoolander" and "Zoolander 2" Hansel, The Bloodline stable of Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa are so hot right now. In addition to their long reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the group is in the middle of a highly acclaimed storyline with Sami Zayn, who will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Title at Elimination Chamber. All in all, it's good to be The Bloodline.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ComicBook

WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return

Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
ComicBook

Major Return Expected on WWE SmackDown

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is in full throttle. Following WWE Royal Rumble, two championship matches are all but locked in for the showcase of the immortals: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley. The latter came as a bit of a surprise, ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Says Sarah Logan’s Son Keeps Getting Involved In Match Preparation

Liv Morgan remains one of the most beloved female WWE Superstars in recent memory. Last year was the most significant year for her career, as Morgan went on to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. She also now gets to work with her best friend, Sarah Logan. That being said, it seems Logan’s son keeps getting involved in their match preparation.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod

One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
411mania.com

Backstage Note on Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman Segment From WWE RAW

One of the most praised segments from Monday’s episode of WWE RAW was between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes. They hyped up the match between Cody and Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania and talked about Dusty Rhodes’ history with Heyman. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the segment was...
nodq.com

Former WWE writer suggests that Rhea Ripley should “get rid of all that goth stuff”

During his podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Rhea Ripley heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I believe Rhea Ripley can beat Charlotte Flair. Rhea Ripley is a beast. She is a big woman. I’d believe that if she beats Charlotte, I believe it. But my problem really is, bro, so now would you have Rhea Ripley as a heel champion, and then because she is bigger and just more impressive than the other girls? You know, we’ve got the Candice LeRaes, and we’ve got the Alexa Blisses, we’ve got these girls that are like… Rhea Ripley would kill them! So now, you’re getting into that Roman Reigns area again. I would do it, bro, if the plans were to slowly but surely turn Rhea Ripley babyface. Get rid of all that goth stuff; let’s really see what a beautiful woman she is if that were the plan. If she is the heel WWE Women’s Champion, I mean, what are we going to do, have Becky beat her? Like, how many times are we going to go back to that well? And if it’s not Becky, then who is it?”
ComicBook

WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction

The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Star Makes Impact Wrestling Debut Against Jordynne Grace

While she waits for her impending rematch for the Knockouts Championship, Jordynne Grace has stumbled upon some new competition. On the February 9 edition of Impact Wrestling, former WWE star Persia Pirotta stepped up to the plate against Grace, wielding a legitimate test of strength to Impact's residential powerhouse. Debuting under the name Steph De Lander, the Australian performer made her promotional debut after participating in their latest round of television tapings in Orlando, Florida a few weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On JBL's WWE Status

For the past few months, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has accompanied Baron Corbin to the ring for his matches, touting the former United States Champion as the "Modern Day Wrestling God." However, JBL's opinion on Corbin drastically changed following his pinfall loss to Dexter Lumis on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw," as he told Corbin backstage after the match that he was done with him. PWInsider have since reported that moving forward, JBL is not currently scheduled to be appearing on "Raw" or WWE TV at all moving forward.
tjrwrestling.net

NXT Sees Shocking Return Of Former Champion

A former champion has made their return to NXT television, picking up where they left off as they took the brawl to an old rival. On the 7th of February edition of NXT television JD McDonagh went one-on-one with former North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. With the match in progress, the music of former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov hit, distracting McDonagh and allowing Hayes to roll him up for the win.
nodq.com

Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Believes This Will Be A Test For John Cena

It has been rumored for many weeks that John Cena could be featured on this year's WrestleMania card. That speculation has recently intensified, as it's been said that the 16-time world champion is now "locked in" for a match against reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at the big two-night event in Los Angeles. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has weighed in with his thoughts on the potential clash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
411mania.com

Raw & NXT Stars Announced For WWE 2K23 Roster

2K Games has announced more members of the WWE 2K23 roster, including stars from Raw and NXT. As noted, the company announced Kurt Angle, Queen Zelina, The Bella Twins, Cody Rhodes, and Molly Holly for the game yesterday, and the game’s Twitter account revealed more games on Wednesday. As...
ringsidenews.com

Ex WWE Superstar Really Thought Dutch Mantell Was Racist

WWE Superstars can sometimes confuse fans, because they believe gimmicks are real that do not represent the person behind them. This is certainly the case, as some thought that Zeb Colter was actually a racist a few years ago during his We The People gimmick in WWE. During “Story Time...
ComicBook

ComicBook

892
Followers
580
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy