New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons -themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids ' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip through Undermountain (a mega-dungeon that is conveniently located underneath Waterdeep), this new game will see players race through the streets of the so-called City of Splendors along with mini-mazes that represent the "lower levels" (assumably sewers) of the city. Also included is an extra-sized boss dungeon that can be populated with one of four bosses, including a beholder.

As with the previous game, each player chooses one of five class types, each of which grants them the ability to clear a different type of obstacle within the maze. For instance, a Wizard can cast a spell simply by drawing a small circle in the spell's symbol while other players have to fully trace the symbol. While each of the "characters" are different in Heroes of Waterdeep, their core abilities remain unchanged from the last game.

WizKids has several other Dungeons & Dragons- themed games either out now or expected out later this year. The most notable of these is Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, a competitive skirmish game in which players build teams of characters from different factions and then pit them against other factions in a dungeon populated by monsters. That game was just released last month with a Core Game and several expansions planned.

Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep will be released in April and will have a retail price of $29.99.

