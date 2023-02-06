ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

New Dungeons & Dragons Game Announced

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
ComicBook
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ST2w1_0keXUDcB00

WizKids will be releasing its second Dungeons & Dragons -themed line-drawling game later this year. Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep is WizKids ' second installment of its Dungeon Scrawler series, a game in which players race to clear a dungeon maze by defeating monsters and collecting treasures. While the first game in the series involved a trip through Undermountain (a mega-dungeon that is conveniently located underneath Waterdeep), this new game will see players race through the streets of the so-called City of Splendors along with mini-mazes that represent the "lower levels" (assumably sewers) of the city. Also included is an extra-sized boss dungeon that can be populated with one of four bosses, including a beholder.

As with the previous game, each player chooses one of five class types, each of which grants them the ability to clear a different type of obstacle within the maze. For instance, a Wizard can cast a spell simply by drawing a small circle in the spell's symbol while other players have to fully trace the symbol. While each of the "characters" are different in Heroes of Waterdeep, their core abilities remain unchanged from the last game.

WizKids has several other Dungeons & Dragons- themed games either out now or expected out later this year. The most notable of these is Dungeons & Dragons: Onslaught, a competitive skirmish game in which players build teams of characters from different factions and then pit them against other factions in a dungeon populated by monsters. That game was just released last month with a Core Game and several expansions planned.

Dungeon Scrawlers: Heroes of Waterdeep will be released in April and will have a retail price of $29.99.

Related:

You can keep up with our full tabletop game coverage here , and subscribe to The Character Sheet , ComicBook.com's new YouTube channel covering all tabletop RPG and fantasy news.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Sonic the Hedgehog Game Sonic Origins Plus Rated Online

A new Sonic the Hedgehog game has surfaced online via ratings for something called "Sonic Origins Plus." The rating in question was spotted over at the site for the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, though no other information about the seemingly redone version of Sonic Origins was shared in the rating. There's precedent ...
The Verge

Nintendo announces first Direct of 2023

As rumors swirled that a Nintendo Direct was on the horizon, surprise, one is! Announced early this morning, the Direct will be prime time February 8th on the East Coast starting at 5PM and lasting around 40 minutes. According to the announcement tweet, the Direct will focus on games slated...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adding 6 New Games Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon get six new games to play in February, Xbox announced this week. As usual, those include a mix of day-one releases and a number of different genres that should satisfy a variety of interests. The first of those - a game which just so happened to be one of ...
ComicBook

Destiny 2: Lightfall Gets New Strand Gameplay Trailer

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has today released a new gameplay trailer that highlights the Strand subclass that will appear in the upcoming expansion, Lightfall. While Lightfall will feature a ton of new content when it launches later this month, far and away the most-anticipated feature for many will be this Strand subclass thanks to the ...
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight

My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Releases 'Ultra God Mission' Episode 7 Synopsis

Dragon Ball has put out the synopsis for Episode 7 of the "Ultra God Mission" Arc, which is currently running through the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime. The synopsis reads: "Episode 7: A Turbulent Super Space-Time Battle From Dark King Demigra's Demonic Grasp! - After defeating Super Syn Shenron, it seemed that the crisis was ...
ComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Gives Major Update on the Game

A prominent Rockstar Games insider has provided a seemingly major update pertaining to the next Grand Theft Auto game, tentatively called GTA 6. And if the information is accurate, the game is feature complete, which isn't to say content complete, but it's a major milestone and suggests that a release date isn't as far away as some think. This would mean a reveal isn't very far away either.
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Exclusive Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever

An Xbox exclusive released last year via Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S is shutting down a year later, and when it shuts down, it will be completely unplayable. Just last month, Xbox released a successful exclusive in the form of Hi-Fi Rush, but this success has not been emblematic of the generation so far, which hasn't been great for Xbox. The stumble out the gate is perhaps best represented by CrossfireX, which was released on February 10, 2022 and finished the year as the third lowest-rated game on Metacritic with a score of 38. Suffice to say, it should come as no surprise it's shutting down on May 18. What's a bit surprising though is not only is the game's multiplayer shutting down, but the single-player campaign as well.
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Beloved Star Wars Video Game Saga on Sale for Under $4

A new deal for one of the most beloved Star Wars video game franchises of all-time is now available for a brief period of time. Long before titles like Star Wars Squadrons or Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order came about, Star Wars games used to release far more frequently. And while video games set within ...
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users' Long Wait for Game Is Finally Over

A game that was supposed to come to Xbox Game Pass in 2022 has finally been added, and all subscribers, no matter the tier or platform can check it out. This is to say it doesn't matter if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, and it doesn't matter ...
ComicBook

ComicBook

892
Followers
580
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading website for geek entertainment news, covering superheroes, horror, science fiction, anime, gaming, and much more. Our coverage includes breaking news reports; one-one-one celebrity interviews; reviews of the latest comics, movies, TV shows, and games; and on-site photos and video from the largest comic conventions.

 https://comicbook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy