Dublin double murder and suicide: Autopsy report rules father died by suicide

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
The father of a Dublin family died by suicide in a double murder and suicide shooting at his home, an autopsy report by the Franklin County Coroner's office released Monday shows.

Dublin police said officers found three family members, father Rajan Rajaram, 54; mother Santhalatha Rajan. 51; and their son, 19-year-old Anish Rajaram, dead last month inside the family's home on the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle after an apparent double murder and suicide.

Rajan Rajaram's autopsy reported he died by suicide from a gunshot wound, and a toxicology report showed no drugs in his system.

The autopsies for Santhalatha Rajan and Anish Rajaram were not released Monday, but police said last month that all three family members "died by firearm and have been deceased for several days." Police said then they could not release information about who may have been the shooter in the tragic incident.

The bodies were found around 2 a.m. Jan. 18 by Dublin police officers who had gone to the home after a friend of one of the residents called police to ask them to check on the welfare of the family.

The family had lived at the home since 1998, according to records from the Franklin County Auditor’s office. Police have had previous contact with members of the family.

According to Dublin police run sheets, police had been in contact with Rajan Rajaram several times, most recently on Dec. 30, 2022, when he called to report that his cellphone, laptop, 18 Google accounts and 15 Microsoft accounts had all been hacked. The run sheet shows that dispatchers were unclear whether it was a mental health complaint.

Rajan Rajaram worked as an engineer for Cincinnati-based Technosoft Corporation.

The couple had one child, 19-year-old Anish, who graduated magna cum laude from Dublin Coffman High School in May 2021 before enrolling at Miami University. University officials confirmed Anish was a sophomore and accounting major in the Farmer School of Business, and an active member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and Pi Sigma Epsilon.

"We are devastated by this loss of life," Alecia Lipton, a spokesperson for Miami University, said previously. "Our hearts go out to Anish's family, friends and all who knew him."

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, reach out for support by calling or texting 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Those in crisis can call 911.

sunny95.com

Man dies eight days after being injured

COLUMBUS – More than a week after being injured at a West Side apartment complex, a 20-year-old man has died. Musa Aliuyow was found unresponsive with signs of visible injury by Columbus police officers responding to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Countrybrook Drive East early on the afternoon of Feb. 1, Sgt. Michael Smith of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
PICKERINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local man sentenced to prison for violent attack on girlfriend

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A local man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the violent attack on his girlfriend. Zane Roosa was originally charged with one count of kidnapping, and two counts of felonious assault. Roosa took a plea deal that dropped the kidnapping charge and reduced the felonious assault to aggravated assault. He was also given 396 days of jail time credit.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two

Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing …. Alcohol suspected in Marion County collision, killing one, injuring two. 42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus …. Police have issued an arrest warrant aver a 33-year-old man was shot and killed...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

42-year-old suspect named in deadly west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have issued an arrest warrant after a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in west Columbus last month. Ron D. Robinson, 42, has been identified as a suspect in connection to the murder of Justin A. Douglas, 33, and the assault of another 33-year-old victim, according to the Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a northeast Columbus shooting Wednesday night. Police were called to the area of 1784 Pauline Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. According to officers, witnesses said it was a drive-by shooting. The victim was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools

HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries

Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man faces life in prison for raping toddler after removing diaper

A local Ohio man could face life in prison for raping a toddler and having thousands of images involving the sexual abuse of children. 52-year-old Zanesville man James McCormick pleaded guilty to two first-degree felony counts of rape and two second-degree felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. Officials say a search warrant executed […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Hocking Co. teens arrested for making threats to out-of-state school

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office says they were involved in an investigation today involving a student making threats to an out-of-state school. The Logan-Hocking Local School District released a statement on the investigation saying, “Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart

CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

