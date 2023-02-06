Peoria student named to Georgia Southern University's fall 2022 president's list

Georgia Southern University recently recognized students on the fall 2022 president's list, and Rylee Stanton, of Peoria, was one of them.

To be eligible for the president's list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers approximately 140 different degree programs serving more than 25,500 students through 10 colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction.

A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia with expert faculty, the university is focused on public impact research and engaging learning opportunities through knowledge and know-how that prepare students to take ownership of their lives, careers and communities.

