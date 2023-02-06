Newsletter: Interview your Texas relatives for better family history

Dear Texas history buffs,

Sometimes, history is as close as our living parents or grandparents.

Yet eliciting a full story of their lives is almost never easy.

Along comes University of Texas anthropologist Elizabeth Keating, who lays out a strategy to harvest that personal history, and promote understanding across the age groups.

Today's column looks at her book, "The Essential Questions: Interview Your Family to Uncover Stories and Bridge Generations."

'They lived through some pretty interesting decades': Ask your elders the right questions

Tired of Aunt Ida telling the same family story about pushing Uncle Elmer into the creek?

Maybe you get irritated with Grandpa Fleagle when he recites corny jokes that make him seem like a visitor from another dimension.

It's not their fault. Your relatives repeat the same family stories and jokes because people respond positively to them.

Yet they have experienced so much more during their lives. Things you don't hear about.

Elizabeth Keating, a professor of anthropology at the University of Texas, has just the plan to turn your relatives into fonts of profound personal history and intergenerational understanding.

She and her students have taken the precepts of anthropology and applied them to family storytelling. In this field, the social scientist is an outsider trying to crack the code of an unfamiliar culture by being both an insider and an outsider.

Essentially, Keating casts you as the anthropologist trying — gently and respectfully — to get into the minds of your relatives.

Keating has written a swell how-to book — with lined pages for your scribbled notes — titled "The Essential Questions: Interview Your Family to Uncover Stories and Bridge Generations."

"I have been astonished to find that many people actually know little of the lives of their parents and grandparents, even though they lived through some pretty interesting decades," she writes. "Even when I asked my students, some of whom majored in history and excelled at it, about the history of their own families, they were in the dark."

Several of Keating's introductory tips apply to journalists as well: Prepare your questions in advance. Choose a room without distractions. Regulate the talk, but not too much. Explain your goals.

Never be the first person to end a silence. Use supportive nonverbal cues, such as nodding, smiling, managing eye contact. Keep the pace slow. Try to elicit concrete details. Be prepared for unexpected emotional intimacy.

Above all: Record the chat. Averse to transcribing, I use a notebook.

Keating divides her questions into "openings" — which I have marked No. 1 among sample questions below — and "follow-ups."

I'll use some of Keatings' chapter headings to introduce a selection of her questions — all of them come directly from her book. The book provides many more as well as follow-up stories.

Hometown Histories

The theme of this week's Hometown History is family lore

Texas Fun Fact

First Czech newspaper in Texas

On Feb. 6 1879, the first issue of the Texan, the first Czech newspaper in Texas, appeared. Though the periodical, published by E. J. Glueckman, lasted little more than a decade, it reflected the rich influence of the Czech culture in Texas and was just the first of many publications to come.

Czech immigrants came to Texas in the early 1850s and were inspired by the glowing descriptions of countryman Josef Arnošt Bergmann. This pioneer, known as the “father” of Czech immigration to Texas, wrote of the freedom and fertile land available in the Lone Star State. Austin, Fayette, Lavaca and Washington counties in Central Texas saw the growth of Czech settlements.

The immigrants brought with them their family-oriented farming way of life and many religious and social societies. They also added to the fabric of the state’s ethnic culture with a wealth of folk stories, music, dance, and food. Immigration to Texas reached its zenith in the years before World War I, when foreign-born Czechs numbered over 15,000 in the state.

By the end of the 20th century, more than 30 Czech newspapers and periodicals had been published, and a number of societies and festivals honored the Czech heritage in Texas.

Texas Titles

I recommend "Gone to Texas: A History of the Lone Star State" by Randolph B. Campbell

This 2003 survey of Texas history helped bring the state into the modern age. All serious accounts of Texas since then have been influenced by his revisionist account. Read also the late historian's "An Empire for Slavery: The Peculiar Institution in Texas, 1821-1865."

