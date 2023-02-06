2 Shot At The Land O’ Lakes ‘Village Lakes Shopping Plaza’

Village Lakes Shopping Plaza

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon in the Village Lakes Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of US 41 and SR 54 in Land O’ Lakes.

Preliminary information indicates that an argument between four adults, who were all known to each other, escalated, and two adults were shot.

The two individuals that were shot were taken to a hospital, and the two remaining adults were detained. All parties are accounted for, and there is no public safety threat.

The investigation remains ongoing

