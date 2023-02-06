Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
FEBRUARY FITNESS MONTH CONTINUES EVERY SUNDAY THIS MONTH AROUND CROOKSTON
Fitness Fever is back for February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in our area. Outdoor family activities will be offered every Sunday in February across Polk County and are free for the entire region.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON VISITOR’S BUREAU DISCUSSES DIGITAL ADVERTISING PLANS WITH KVLY
The Crookston Visitor’s Bureau (CVB) met Thursday morning inside the Crookston Inn in the Ballroom. The first package would give over 5,000 impressions to people around Minnesota and the Dakotas. Which could spread as far out as Bemidji, and their app would even reach out to people using streaming services.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 10, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Rotary Club this week. The Crookston High School will celebrate Snow Fest Week this week. The Washington Elementary School will have a Winter Fun Day today. Kindergarten students will go sledding at Schuster Park, while School Readiness students will enjoy the snow at Washington School. Classrooms will offer winter-themed activities, and the Washington PTO will provide hot chocolate.
kroxam.com
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEEVER TO HOST SLEDDING ON SUNDAY IN CENTRAL PARK
Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers will host a February Fitness Fever event Sunday, February 12. This Sunday’s event is sledding in Crookston’s Central Park from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Crookston Community Pool parking lot.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL THEME- FRATERNITY DAY FOR SNOW FEST
Crookston High School is reaching the end of its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to California for Fraternity Day. Students and staff dressed in shorts, caps, suits, and beach jackets to show their enthusiasm for Snow Fest. Pictures of students and staff in their fraternity outfits...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT HOLDS FINAL PUBLIC MEETING OF SECOND SERIES MULTIUSE FACILITY REFERENDUM
The Crookston Public School District held the final public meeting about the multiuse facility on Tuesday night, with over 30 people in attendance in the Crookston High School Choir/Orchestra Room. Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn presented why the district wanted the facility, explaining that their current facilities used for track and...
kroxam.com
ICE BUSTER DAZE FISHING DERBY WILL CELEBRATE 20 YEARS THIS SATURDAY
The Ice Buster Daze Fishing Derby is back for its 20th year for a fun day and competition this Saturday, February 11, at the Red Lake River in Central Park. Suzie Kaiser is one of the individuals leading the Derby this year and is inviting families and ice fishers everywhere to come and compete in the all-day event. “It’s a fun day. We want a family day out there. Bring your kids out to come fishing. You can bring your fish house down and fish out of that, so the kids stay warm,” Suzie Kaiser explained. “Everything looks good. There’s good ice down there. We won’t allow vehicles down there. You’ll have to pull your stuff down there yourself. For those that cannot walk, we should have somebody there with an ATV that will be able to take you down. We’ll allow you to run an ATV and a snowmobile down there if you want to. The tournament area will be east of the bridge, follow the north bank past the public access and the boat ramp, and keep going to the east. When you come to the point, just keep going to the east, and the fishing area will be all in that area.” The fishing area boundaries will be set on Friday with markers for where everyone can fish, and all anglers must be visible to the registration station.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WILL CONDUCT DOWNTOWN SNOW REMOVAL ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT
The City of Crookston announced that it will commence downtown snow removal on all City streets beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday night/Thursday morning, barring unforeseen heavy snowfall or other emergency. Vehicles on these streets will be towed if not moved.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 8, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Jessica Edith Zambrano, 34, of Crookston, for 2nd-Degree DUI and Refusing to submit to a chemical test. Brandon Charles Dubois, 28, no address provided, for DUI of any amount of Schedule I/II Drugs that were not marijuana. The Crookston Fire Department...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL CELEBRATES THE MIDWAY POINT OF SNOW FEST WITH COWBOY DAY
Crookston High School made it to the halfway point in its Road Trip Snow Fest today by “traveling” to Texas for Cowboy Day, where the students and staff dressed in cowboy hats, boots, and flannels to look like they were from the midwest. Pictures of the students in...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PURCHASE OF FORFEITED PROPERTY AND INCREASE IN WASTE TIP FEES
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. Property Records Director Sam Melbye had two resolutions to repurchase two tax-forfeited properties. The first plot repurchase request was from Ronnie Locken for Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Highland Park Addition to Winger.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – February 9, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Crookston School District residents……Make sure to vote Yes on February 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you can’t vote on the 14th, stop by the Crookston School District office and request an absentee ballot. Also, if you have kids at college that still consider Crookston home, have them fill out the absentee ballot if they can’t make it to town on the 14th. We need to make sure we get this passed to show the kids and community we care, and we want to turn Crookston into a progressive community, a forward-thinking community.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS APPROVE EMERGENCY INTERIM ORDINANCE PROHIBITING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF NEW USES OF THC PRODUCTS
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board’s Consent Items included the board approving the Auditor’s Warrants and the board minutes from their meeting on January 24. It also included approving a resolution accepting a Financial Award on Behalf of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office from Wild Rice Electric Board of Trustees through the Operation Roundup Program and a financial donation on behalf of the Polk County Coordinated Victim Services from the Trinity Lutheran Church WLECA in Crookston. The board approved the Consent items unanimously.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE REVISED FUNDING FORMULA FOR COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board was first approached by Tri-County Northwest Regional Corrections Center Executive Director Andrew Larson with a resolution from the Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) was seeking a resolution with all counties across the state to endorse the efforts of the Community Supervision Work Group to revise the funding formula and to Urge Legislature to pass a new significant appropriation for Community Supervision across the state during the 2023 Legislative Session. Larson presented that probation was a form of community supervision under three delivery systems whose current form of funding was outdated, and the funding mechanisms used to fund them created inequalities in service and outcomes. Counties are at a disadvantage because they are not at the table as a state agency; therefore, they must rely on the Department of Corrections (DOC) to include county funding in the governor’s proposed budget. “Minnesota has the lowest percentage of their general f is devoted to Corrections spending, including both prisons and Community Supervision. The reason why that has worked in Minnesota is because there is a very heavy reliance on Community Supervision, also known as Probation or Parole,” Andrew Larson explained. “Unfortunately, what has happened is that all of the funding that the state provides to counties and the Department of Corrections has not kept up with the cost of doing business. I used Tri-County as one example, but in the last ten years, our cost to provide Probation services has increased by approximately 62%. During that same period, the subsidy that we’ve received from the state has only increased by 10%.”
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON WOMAN OVERPAID $137,000 ON DAY SHE DECIDES TO QUIT JOB, NOW FACING FOUR FELONY COUNTS
According to court records, a Crookston detective investigated a case at New Flyer of America Inc. in Crookston and found that one of its employers, Irene Thompson was overpaid by $137,521.94. The money was deposited to her account on December 30, 2022, where she had left work early that day and she never returned. New Flyer attempted to contact her about the payment but she never responded.
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY GOES FOR THIRD STRAIGHT WIN HOSTING LOW – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team will go for their third straight win tonight as they host the Lake of the Woods Bears from the Crookston Sports Center in a Section 8A matchup. The Pirates are 4-16-1 and looking for another big win before the start of the Section 8A Tournament. The Bears enter the matchup with a record of 4-16 and have lost their last six games. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m., followed by the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be available on the KROX Live Video Stream on the KROX YouTube channel. You can listen to the game on 1260AM/105.7FM, or by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page. You can also watch all the action this evening by clicking below.
kroxam.com
Noel Carol Jacobson – Obit
Noel Carol Jacobson was born December 13, 1951, in Crookston, MN to Norris and Selma (Gullickson) Jacobson. Noel died at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND on February 7, 2023, passing into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ with his daughter at his side. As a child, Noel had a...
kroxam.com
DALTON DELUDE AND LORELEI HEBERT CROWNED 2023 SNOWFEST KING AND QUEEN
The Crookston High School announced their Snowfest Royalty on Wednesday. The underclass princesses and princes were:. The Snowfest King and Queen are seniors Lorelei Hebert and Dalton Delude (Hebert and Delude were absent at the event, we will have pictures of them as soon as possible). All of the Snow Fest royalty gained free admission to the Snow Fest Dance on Friday night, along with a beanie and cap.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON 6TH GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL WINS CONSOLATION CHAMPIONSHIP AT ADA
The Crookston Youth Basketball Association’s 6th Grade Boys Basketball team played four games to come away with the Consolation Championship at the Ada-Borup youth basketball tournament last weekend. Crookston lost to Ada, but then turned around the day and beat Clearbrook-Gonvick, Richland ND, and the Grand Forks Nets in...
kroxam.com
Athlete of the Week – Libby Salentine
This week’s Athlete of the Week is Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball player Libby Salentine. The senior has played a big role for Crookston this year on a younger team and has stepped into the role of a leader both on and off the court. Salentine’s play has continued...
Comments / 0