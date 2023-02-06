Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unarmed Minuteman III missile test launches from Vandenberg Space Force Base
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– The Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III missile scheduled to launch Feb. 9 took off on time at 11:01 p.m. Thursday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The unarmed missile launch is a routine test to ensure the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy...
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Nipomo, helping residents with the recovery process following the January rainstorms that hit the Central Coast. The post FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
A nice Friday precedes an unsettled weekend with wind and rain chances
Friday is staying nice, but temperatures will begin to fall back slightly. The coast will be in the 60s to 70s (warmer on the South Coast than Central Coast), and interior in the upper 60s. The ridge of high pressure is starting to push east. Flow is gradually flipping from...
KEYT
Cooling trend begins Friday, followed by a chance of rain Saturday
Daytime high temperatures soared on Thursday, with numbers well above seasonal average. However, there are significant changes in the forecast as soon as tomorrow. A cooling trend will begin Friday, but temperatures will remain above average. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s for the Central Coast, and upper 60s and low 70s for the South Coast and Ventura County.
KEYT
Sheriff’s office identifies 23-year-old man killed in car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Goleta / Mesa, Arizona resident died from a single-car crash early Thursday morning on the State Street off-ramp on southbound Highway 101. The fatal car collision happened around 1:50 a.m., when the driver's Hyundai Sonata struck a guardrail, a traffic sign, and a...
KEYT
Tony Garcia of Oxnard arrested and charged for the 1981 murders of two women
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard, for the 1981 cold case murders of Rachel Zendejas, 20, and Lisa Gondek, 21. Garcia is charged with committing the January 18,...
KEYT
68-year-old man arrested and charged with the 1981 murders of two women
VENTURA, Calif.– 68-year-old Tony Garcia was arrested Feb. 7 for the 1981 murders of 20-year-old Rachel Zendejas and 21-year-old Lisa Gondek following a five-year joint investigation between the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Ventura District Attorney Office Investigations Bureau, and the Oxnard Police Department. Zendejas was found dead in...
KEYT
Coaches vs. Cancer Night returns to Allan Hancock College
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- All proceeds from ticket and concession sales tonight will be sent to Marian Medical Center’s Mission Hope Cancer Center. The 10th annual event is back or the first time since the pandemic began. It honors cancer survivors. Both the women's and men's basketball teams were in...
