Santa Barbara, CA

Cooling trend begins Friday, followed by a chance of rain Saturday

Daytime high temperatures soared on Thursday, with numbers well above seasonal average. However, there are significant changes in the forecast as soon as tomorrow. A cooling trend will begin Friday, but temperatures will remain above average. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s for the Central Coast, and upper 60s and low 70s for the South Coast and Ventura County.
Tony Garcia of Oxnard arrested and charged for the 1981 murders of two women

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Thursday that two counts of first-degree murder have been filed against Tony Garcia, 68, of Oxnard, for the 1981 cold case murders of Rachel Zendejas, 20, and Lisa Gondek, 21. Garcia is charged with committing the January 18,...
OXNARD, CA
Coaches vs. Cancer Night returns to Allan Hancock College

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- All proceeds from ticket and concession sales tonight will be sent to Marian Medical Center’s Mission Hope Cancer Center. The 10th annual event is back or the first time since the pandemic began. It honors cancer survivors. Both the women's and men's basketball teams were in...
SANTA MARIA, CA

