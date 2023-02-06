ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alleged wannabe jihadist Trevor Bickford, accused of machete attack on NYC cops, to remain behind bars

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keMo3_0keXScGy00

The alleged wannabe jihadist accused of attacking three NYPD cops with a machete-like weapon on New Year’s Eve was ordered held without bail Monday.

In his first appearance in Manhattan federal court, suspect Trevor Thomas Bickford, 19, of Maine consented to remain behind bars pending trial on four counts of attempting to murder officers and employees of the US government.

At the brief hearing, Bickford, shackled at the hands and feet and wearing a gray jail jumpsuit, requested Judge Ona Wang appoint a lawyer to represent him in the case.

Bickford did not enter a plea at the hearing. His current lawyer, Marisa Cabrera, declined to comment on the case in the hallway outside of the courtroom.

Bickford is accused of attacking three NYPD officers near 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan around 10:10 p.m. with a kukri, a machete-like weapon with a blade more than a foot long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iBtm_0keXScGy00
Federal investigators believe Bickford radicalized in the summer of 2022.
Facebook/Audra D'Antilio Simpson

He allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar!” — or “God is great!” — before swinging at the officers with the blade, striking each of them in the head with the weapon.

One of the cops was able to step back from Bickford during the attack, pulled his gun and shot him in the shoulder, federal prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWx6D_0keXScGy00
Police say Bickford attacked three cops with a foot-long blade.
NYPD

Federal investigators believe Bickford became radicalized in the summer of 2022, in part by consuming Islamist propaganda, including the teachings of a “spiritual mentor” of al Qaeda.

He faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison if convicted on the counts in the complaint against him.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Another suspect nabbed in brutal 2021 anti-Semitic attack in NYC

Another suspect has been arrested in connection to the caught-on-camera beating of a Jewish man during a rally near Times Square nearly two years ago, prosecutors said.  Mohammed Said Othman, 27, was arrested Thursday morning and later arraigned on an indictment in connection to the May 20, 2021 attack on Joseph Borgen – who was knocked to the ground, punched, kicked, pepper-sprayed, struck with crutches and assailed with anti-Semitic statements on Broadway near West 49th Street. He was charged with first-degree gang assault and third-degree assault as a hate crime, according to the indictment.  During the arraignment, Judge Juan Merchan set bail at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say

A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said.  Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother.  “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

1 dead, 3 injured in broad-daylight shooting in the Bronx

A man died and another three were injured in a broad-daylight quadruple shooting in the Bronx Friday, cops said. The shooting broke out around 2:30 p.m. at 641 E. Tremont Ave., according to cops. A 24-year-old man who was shot in the stomach was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was shot in the torso and is fighting for his life at the same hospital, according to cops. Two more men were shot, one in the ankle and the other in the buttocks, police said. Both were expected to survive. It was unclear what sparked the gun violence, and it was unclear if the shooting was in a building or outside.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Derek Sanchez busted after shoving fingers into woman’s mouth in NYC: cops

A sicko was busted for allegedly shoving his fingers in a woman’s mouth and knocking her to the ground in Queens this week, authorities said Friday.  Derek Sanchez, 21, got out of a black SUV and approached the 61-year-old victim on Gates Avenue near Fresh Pond Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. He stuck his fingers in the woman’s mouth and shoved her down onto the sidewalk. Sanchez then got back into the SUV and drove off, heading west on Gates Avenue.  The victim – who suffered pain and swelling to her mouth – was taken to Forest Hills Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.  Cops are calling the incident a sexually motivated assault. Sanchez was picked up on a tip just after midnight Friday and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and assault, police said.  He has two prior domestic violence arrests, according to authorities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY’s ‘finch-smuggling kingpin’ gets prison time for bird trafficking

An admitted bird smuggler dubbed “one of New York’s finch-smuggling kingpins” got his wings clipped Thursday, when he was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court to just over a year in prison. Imsaf Ali, 62, was ordered to serve 366 days behind bars after he was stopped at John F. Kennedy Airport in January 2022 while trying to get finches from Guyana past customs for birdsong competitions. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to import wildlife illegally last summer. Ali was also arrested in 2018 for carrying finches through JFK using hair curlers stuffed in his socks. In that case, he was sentenced to...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Arrest made in death of NJ teacher found in shallow grave

Authorities have made an arrest in the death of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave after she was beaten and strangled. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office did not identify the suspect or mention charges in its announcement early Friday, saying only that there would be “more to follow” in “the death investigation of Luz Hernandez.” Hernandez, 33, a mother of three, died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, according to autopsy results released earlier by the prosecutor’s office. The teacher’s employer, BelovED Charter School, reported her missing Monday after she...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead

NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NJ school chief stunningly victim-blames bullied teen Adriana Kuch’s suicide on drug use, dad’s ‘affair’

A New Jersey school superintendent shifted blame for 14-year-old Adriana Kuch’s death onto the bullied teen and her devastated dad — claiming the youngster used drugs, and that her father’s “affair” led to her inner turmoil. When asked what school services were provided to Adriana before she took her own life days after she was beaten at school, superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides babbled on about the grieving family’s private pain. “Her father was having an affair at the end of her 6th grade. Her father married the woman he had an affair with and moved her into the house,” Parlapanides, “Her father...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New York Post

NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY park ranger loses job, denied law enforcement positions over text to wife about medical pot: lawsuit

A Long Island man claims he was turned down from jobs in law enforcement and lost his position as a park ranger all because of a text message telling his wife not to smoke too much pot with her mom — who had a medical marijuana license. “Everything has been stripped away from me, and I feel I’m never going to get ahead,” Nicholas Aponte, 32, of Hauppauge, told The Post. “It’s almost scary for me to even apply for a job now.” Aponte says he was unfairly forced out of his job as an Islip park ranger — which he held for...
ISLIP, NY
New York Post

Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer

New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Randy Jones charged with murder in fatal shooting of off-duty NYPD cop Adeed Fayaz

The Harlem man accused of fatally shooting off-duty NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz was charged with murder on Tuesday hours after the cop was declared dead at the hospital, authorities said. Randy “Popper” Jones, 38, allegedly shot the 26-year-old father of two in the head during a botched robbery in East New York on Saturday night after Fayaz and his brother-in-law arranged to purchase a Honda Pilot on Facebook Marketplace, police and sources said. The pair had $24,000 in cash on them at the time. Jones lured the pair down a dark alley and allegedly opened fire “almost immediately,” striking Fayaz once...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Tony Garcia charged with cold case murders of two young women in 1981

A Navy veteran and karate instructor from Southern California was “hiding in plain sight” for more than 40 years before DNA evidence linked him to the murders of two women found strangled in 1981, authorities said. Tony Garcia, 68, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of kidnapping, raping and strangling Rachel Zendejas, 20, in Camarillo in Jan. 1981 and strangling 21-year-old Lisa Gondek in Oxnard in December of that year. Garcia, of Oxnard, appeared in court but his arraignment was continued to Feb. 23, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Zendejas, a...
OXNARD, CA
New York Post

Dad of NJ girl who committed suicide after school beatdown denies racism played a role

The dad of a bullied 14-year-old New Jersey high school student who committed suicide after a video was shared online of a group of girls beating her has denied that the attack was racially motivated — insisting that the theory about the vicious assault was “garbage.” The tragic teen’s father, Michael Kuch, blasted the speculation surrounding the death of his daughter, Adriana Kuch, who was found dead at home on Feb. 3, two days after the sickening caught-on-video assault in a hallway at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township. “Adriana was beautiful and she loved everyone, she did not care about...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at new NYC shelter

A migrant tried to commit suicide at the city’s new shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday, police said. The 26-year-old man was found suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds inside the recently opened shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal around 2:15 p.m., cops said. The man used a shaving razor to cut his right forearm in one of the bathrooms of the housing facility, sources said. He was taken to Lutheran in stable condition. The Cruise Terminal mega-shelter opened in late January and houses up to 1,000 single adult migrant men. Last week, advocates and migrants who had been housed at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC students skeptical on impact of increased NYPD presence after shootings

New York City public school students noticed increased NYPD presence on and around campuses, but questioned if it would really help, noting that “anything could still happen” amid a wave of violence outbursts. On Thursday, The Post reported that Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey ordered all precincts to beef up their youth coordination officer (YCO) units following a spate of shootings and other violence near campuses. “There are mad cops around,” a 16-year-old 11th grader at Williamsburg’s High School of Enterprise, Business, and Technology (EBT) told The Post Friday morning. EBT is around the corner from East Williamsburg Scholars Academy, near where two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

2 armed crooks steal cars from NYC garage: cops

A pair of armed crooks stole two cars at gunpoint from a Manhattan garage early Thursday, cops said.  The duo entered the garage on West 37th Street near 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards around 4 a.m. and flashed a gun, authorities said.  They then took off in two cars – a black Chevy with the Vermont plate W130049, and a 2022 gray Audi SUV with the plate number KZM9940, police said.  No one was hurt.  The two suspects, who wore all black, multicolored hats and facemasks, were still on the loose later in the morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy